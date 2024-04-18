World Council for Health

Solving the Mystery of Chronic Illness with Dr Tom O'Bryan
It is quite possible to arrest and reverse the direction of chronic disease. The important thing is to make a start.
  
Tens of Thousands Protest WHO’s ‘Supranational Grab Over Global Health’ in Japan
Tens of thousands of people rallied over the weekend in a central Tokyo park to protest the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty and amendments to the…
  
Renowned Evolutionary Biologist, Dr. Bret Weinstein, To Visit The Golden City
Also known as the home of A Better Way
Published on A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie  
The Truth Hurts: Healing Childhood, Adult and Collective Trauma
"When we heal, it doesn't erase what happened, but it means that what happened doesn't drive us anymore." – Max Lowen
  
Athlete Deaths – Finding Humanity Beyond the Numbers
The athletes who have been harmed or killed by Covid-19 injections represent a very visible tip of a vast iceberg, most of which lies relatively…
  
Public Comments Now Being Accepted
Everyone (worldwide) is encouraged to submit a public comment to the Office of Global Affairs regarding the proposed "Pandemic Treaty" and the…
Published on James Roguski  
Questions Remain Over the Possibility of Covid-19 Vaccine Shedding
We at the World Council for Health have been working to get to the bottom of it.
  
How to Prevent the Abuse of Human Rights Through Public Health Emergencies Like Covid-19
The abuse of emergency provisions over the past four years has revealed a fraught relationship between the declaration of a state of emergency and…
  
March 2024

Why RNA-Vaccines are Fraudulent and Direly Dangerous
The WHO-program threatens mankind. It threatens YOU and your beloved. Nations of the world, unite and save us from this criminal madness. Stop the…
  
A Better Way to Health: Addressing the Chronic Disease Epidemic
Our partners at the FLCCC have developed a series of articles targeting the greatest causes of chronic diseases in the developed world.
  
Going Beyond the Measles Scare: Facts, Myths & Effective Strategies
Immunity depends upon a lot more than just antibodies.
  
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed | Uniting to build a free and fair society
A full spectrum assessment of our global situation with award winning activist, lawyer, and journalist: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.
Published on Dr Mark Trozzi  
