As time ticks on, more insights are emerging on the impact of Covid injections. In case you missed it, back in May Sonia Elijah dropped a damning interview with data analyst Wouter Aukema. He’d co-developed software that could efficiently analyse 20 years of data from the European Medicine Agency’s case safety reporting system. What he discovered was shocking, not least that the most reported side effect of the Covid injections was Covid itself!

Weren’t the vaccines supposed to prevent you from getting Covid? Not to worry, at least they stopped you from spreading the infection, right? Well, not exactly. Here’s a recent post from Steve Kirsch on how Covid shots actually prolong the length of time you can spread Covid:

Oh dear. So the Covid shots make you more likely to get Covid, and make you infectious for longer.

That’s not even the worst of it. As so many of us well know, they cause so many problems besides.

Over at Courageous Discourse, Nicholas Hulscher has done a sobering rundown of estimates of deaths caused by the Covid injections:

Meanwhile, Dr Colleen Huber recently focused in on how Covid shots cause cancer - while also explaining what we can do about it. Once again, ivermectin proves itself as a wonder drug here…

When we examine all of this data, we inevitably return to the same old question: if these injections were so deadly, why on earth did our governments push them onto an unsuspecting public? On what basis were they making their public health decisions? Well, a recent bombshell admission covered in Outraged’s Substack offers one clue:

So, apparently it was never about taking care of people’s health, it was a military operation. This is the reasoning driving the so-called justifications for the WHO’s proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and new pandemic treaty. You can read more about our campaign to #ExitTheWHO here.

Politicians and unelected globalists argue that this militaristic approach is essential to fight nasty pandemic-causing pathogens. But as we have seen, their solution of trampling on people’s inalienable rights, to lock them down and impose dangerous novel medical interventions on them, sounds an awful lot like they see us as the enemy.

Let’s leave these politicians to their fear-mongering and turn our attention to the things that keep us well and happy. Good food, fresh air, uplifting music, loving company… As Christof’s recent post shows, love really is the best protection against infection. Time to #SpreadLove…

