Have you noticed how the narrative around our health systems is usually around how expensive healthcare is, and how complex? In the UK, the National Health Service is at once revered as a paragon of egalitarian healthcare that’s also falling apart at the seams.

Across the world, considerable airtime and column space is devoted to discussing how to fix healthcare so that people receive the help they need, when they need it. It all sounds very complicated and expensive and near impossible to unravel.

But is it?

Perhaps what’s needed is a complete rethink. Perhaps we need to return to the fundamentals of what constitutes good health and wellbeing, and build healthcare from there.

This was one of the themes explored in this enlightening panel conversation at the Detox and Wellbeing Fair that took place in Wiltshire, UK this year. Dr Tess Lawrie was joined by Philly J. Lay, Clive de Carle and Christof Plothe, to discuss what better health systems actually look like.

What’s striking about the conversation is that the alternative possibilities are refreshingly simple. For example, how about a system that pays healthcare providers to keep their clients well, rather than just to treat patients when they fall ill? Or one that treats the individual on every level: emotionally, mentally, spiritually, as well as physically?

Sitting round a fire is high-tech medicine

These are not pie-in-the-sky aspirations. In fact, unlike the bloated leviathans that constitute so many national healthcare systems today, real healthcare can be light, efficient and, in many instances, free.

Members of the panel highlighted activities such as exercise, meditation, being in nature - things we may take for granted but have such a profound impact on our health. And how about just sitting around a fire? Clive de Carle pointed out that, besides the comfort and community that comes with firegazing, the fire itself emits infra red light, while inhaled charcoal dust detoxes the body.

We also hear from Carol, who spoke about a fantastic new initiative called the Natural Health Service On Demand…

… and Nic Robinson shared how the WCH team has been regularly visiting local towns, banners on their backs, handing out detox guidance and, most importantly, listening to people share their experiences of jab injury, often after months and years of being gaslit about their symptoms. The catharsis of being able to share freely and be heard is itself, good medicine.

It was an uplifting, upbeat and moving session, full of wisdom, compassion and understanding.

