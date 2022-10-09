Who Are We?

The World Council for Health is a non-profit initiative for the people, that is informed and funded by the people.

Our global coalition of health-focused initiatives and civil society groups seeks to broaden public health knowledge and sense-making through science and shared wisdom.

We are dedicated to safeguarding human rights and free will while empowering people to take control of their health and wellbeing.

There is a better way and we are committed to creating it together with you!