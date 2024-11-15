World Council for Health congratulates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his appointment as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Given his integrity and commitment to serve, WCH stands ready to collaborate on The Better Way for health, freedom and sovereignty.

Let’s make the world healthy again!

Watch Dr Tess Lawrie’s video message of congratulations to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following the announcement on Thursday, 14th November 2024 of his appointment as HHS Secretary.

Watch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s live zoom presentation from The Better Way Conference 2022 where he joined us in the conversation around “What is our role in reclaiming Science?”

Watch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s video presentation from The Better Way Conference 2023, in which he discusses the nexus between government and private corruption and the Covid mandates, and what happened to us all during Covid.

You’ll also hear him mention at the beginning having ‘a very, very busy schedule because of a big new project’ he was working on that he didn’t share the details of at that time…

We now know that he had just decided to run for the office of President of the United States of America and ‘the big new project’ was his presidential campaign.





