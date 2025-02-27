The corporate media is currently sounding the alarm about a measles outbreak in the U.S., blaming the unvaccinated population for its spread.

As of February 20, the CDC website stated 93 measles cases had been reported across eight jurisdictions, including Alaska, California, Georgia, and Texas. Here are the stats:

www.cdc.gov/measles/data-research/index.html as at Feb 20, 2025. Updated weekly.

Looking at these numbers, you might conclude that if everyone were fully vaccinated, this outbreak would not have occurred. But in regions like China, where vaccination rates reach 100%, measles outbreaks still happen, affecting thousands of children.

This raises a critical question: does the measles vaccine provide the durable immunity we’ve been promised? Moreover, is measles as deadly as we’re led to believe?

Let’s take a closer look at the data.

The measles vaccine came after a decline in mortality, NOT before

Historical data shows that the death rate from measles had already declined by 98% before the vaccine was introduced.

Yet, the narrative remains binary: you’re either pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine. This oversimplification ignores the nuanced questions about the safety, efficacy, and long-term consequences of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Let’s start with the efficacy…

The Measles Paradox: vaccination doesn’t guarantee immunity

One of the most striking contradictions in the measles vaccine debate is the phenomenon of outbreaks in highly vaccinated populations. For example:

In Zhejiang Province, China, where the vaccination rate is 99%, 12,782 measles cases were reported in 2008.

In the U.S., outbreaks have occurred in communities with vaccination rates exceeding 95%.

In 1988, 69% of measles cases occurred in fully vaccinated individuals.

In 1995, 56% of measles cases occurred in fully vaccinated individuals.

In Ukraine, a vaccination campaign in 2017 led to over 12,000 measles cases in 2018, despite a 90% vaccination rate.

If the vaccine is so effective, why do these outbreaks happen? The answer lies in the nature of vaccine-induced immunity.

Unlike natural immunity, which is lifelong, vaccine-induced immunity wanes over time. Antibody levels decrease by about 10% per year after vaccination, leaving many individuals susceptible to infection within a decade.

Moving on to the vaccine’s safety…

What are we not being told about the MMR?

The safety of the MMR vaccine is a considerable area of concern. A 2003 Cochrane review found that the design and reporting of safety results in MMR vaccine studies were “largely inadequate”. Moreover, no long-term studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated populations have been conducted for the MMR vaccine.

The side effects of the MMR vaccine are more common and severe than many realize. For instance:

1 in 640 children suffers from epileptic seizures after vaccination.

1 in 168 children ends up in the emergency room after their first dose.

As of May 2019, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) recorded 93,929 adverse reactions to the MMR vaccine, including 1,810 disabilities and 463 deaths.

These figures are likely underreported, as a Harvard Medical School study found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported. It’s therefore necessary to multiply all data by at least a factor of 100 to gain a more accurate picture.

Contamination abounds in the MMR

There are also grave concerns over the contents of the MMR itself. For example, did you know that the MMR vaccines contain DNA of aborted fetuses far above the limit? Human DNA injected into the body can trigger autoimmune responses, and foreign DNA from the same species easily inserts itself into the genes of test subjects and can alter their genetic function. Although it is known that this DNA can integrate into the genome of the vaccinated, there have never been studies on cancer, genetic mutations or fertility.

In fact, rather shockingly, the MMR vaccines are currently under investigation for over 130 contaminations. These include retroviruses such as human endogenous retrovirus K, equine infectious anemia virus (horse), avian leukosis virus (bird) and HERV-H/env62. They have also been found to be contaminated with metal nanoparticles which have been linked to numerous diseases.

In other words, the MMR vaccines are not 100% safe. Without understanding the risks involved, parents and carers cannot make an informed decision for their children.

Further reading…

The ethical dilemma: compulsory vaccination vs. informed consent

The push for compulsory vaccination in many countries raises significant ethical questions. Vaccine approval studies no longer include placebo groups, and the data on efficacy and safety come exclusively from manufacturers. This lack of independent verification is troubling, especially given the potential conflicts of interest among vaccine licensing committees. For example, many members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have financial ties to vaccine manufacturers (HHS, 2017).

Furthermore, scientists who raise critical questions about vaccines are often dismissed as “anti-vaxxers”, and their research is censored or removed from scientific journals and social media platforms. This suppression of dissent undermines scientific transparency and informed consent, which are the cornerstones of ethical medical practice.

Nutrition and natural immunity matter

It’s worth noting that the main risk factor for severe measles outcomes is malnutrition, particularly vitamin A deficiency. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends high-dose vitamin A supplementation for measles patients, which can reduce mortality by up to 80%.

Natural immunity, acquired through infection, also offers lifelong protection, including for unborn children and infants. In contrast, vaccine-induced immunity is temporary and requires booster doses, which do not necessarily improve protection.

So far we’ve examined data on the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. Let’s take a look now at long-term consequences of the MMR vaccine programme.

The measles vaccine and viral mutations

Vaccination, like antibiotics, can drive pathogen evolution. The measles vaccine is only effective against virus type A, but recent outbreaks have been caused by strains D3, D4, D6, and D8. This raises concerns about the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine and the potential for future epidemics caused by new mutations.

The risk of vaccine-induced disease

It’s also worth noting that this is a live vaccine, meaning vaccinated individuals can shed the virus and infect others. For example, during the Disneyland outbreak, vaccine viruses were responsible for 38% of infections. So the vaccine itself can fuel outbreaks.

We need scientific transparency and informed choice

The data on the measles vaccine are far from conclusive. While vaccination has undoubtedly played a role in reducing measles cases, its efficacy and safety are not as clear-cut as we’re often told. Outbreaks in highly vaccinated populations, waning immunity, and significant safety concerns all point to the need for a more nuanced approach.

The World Council for Health advocates for scientific transparency and informed consent, which empower individuals to make free and informed choices about their health. Compulsory vaccination policies, which ignore these principles, are not the answer. Instead, we need rigorous, independent research and an open dialogue about the risks and benefits of vaccines. In light of the MAHA movement in the US we hope for an open reassessment of past health policies and practical conclusions for our children.

