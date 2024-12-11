Conducted by leading researchers in South Korea, this study raises alarming questions about how these ‘vaccines’ may influence emotional and psychological states. Let’s delve into the findings and the ensuing discussions.

What the study found

The study highlights significant changes in various aspects of human behavior post-vaccination. Here are some critical insights:

Emotional and personality changes. The researchers observed alterations in emotions, personality traits, and overall mental well-being among vaccinated individuals.

Psychiatric manifestations. Symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances were reported as the primary psychiatric effects linked to the vaccines.

The statistical evidence presented in the study is particularly concerning:

68.3% of patients reported increased levels of depression.

43.9% exhibited heightened anxiety disorders.

A staggering 93.4% experienced sleep disturbances.

These findings correspond with rising rates of depression observed worldwide, raising the question of whether there could be a connection.

For those interested in the detailed findings, the full study can be accessed here.

These profound implications warrant further investigation

As the scientific community continues to explore the relationship between Covid-19 injections and behavioral changes, it is crucial to stay informed and engage in discussions surrounding Covid genetic injections and our physical and mental health. Here’s one effective way to do this:

Join in our people-led research

World Council for Health has partnered with The Control Group to carry out a detox study. The first of its kind, it analyzes detox protocols with the aim of better understanding their impacts. Best of all, as a people-led initiative, it’s big pharma-free with no conflicts of interest.

We warmly invite you to make use of this opportunity so you can both improve your health and help to evaluate scientifically the impacts of different sources of toxic burden on you and your loved ones.

