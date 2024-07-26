Written by World Council for Health steering committee member and Health & Science Lead Christof Plothe DO.

Alzheimer's disease and dementia already affect every second human on our planet. It is a personal tragedy with gigantic socioeconomic implications. Many people around mod-RNA Covid-injected people have reported personality changes and a decline in cognitive functions in themselves and the people around them. More and more studies linking neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's with mod-RNA Covid-19 injections are being published as I write.

Usually, for a medication to be licensed, it must first be proven safe, as regards autoimmunity, cancer, and fertility. Strangely, this requirement has not been met for Covid-19 injections, and this year we are seeing an unusual rise in infertility, cancer, autoimmune diseases and now also a growing incidence of symptoms of cognitive decline. Note that this trend began in 2021 when the Covid-19 injections were first rolled out and not 2020, when Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

Share

Spike proteins and the blood-brain barrier

It is well known that spike proteins – produced as a result of mRNA Covid-19 injections – cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially damaging the brain. Several studies have examined this phenomenon and found evidence of spike protein accumulation in the brains of individuals who received Covid-19 shots. For example, a study conducted in May 2023 discovered spike protein presence in the brains of individuals affected by Covid-19 shots, even years after injection (Seneff, 2023). This long-term exposure to spike proteins was associated with neuronal damage. Another study from Spring 2022 (Mörz, 2022) reported the presence of spike protein in the brain of a deceased person who had received the Pfizer/Biontech injections.

There is, therefore, no longer any reasonable doubt that spike proteins formed in human cells as a result of mod-RNA "vaccination" are able to enter the brain and cause damage there at will.

Studies showing an increase in neurodegenerative diseases just keep coming

A recent comprehensive study conducted in South Korea (Roh, 2024) further contributes to the discussion.

The study randomly assigned half of the population of Seoul, aged 65 years or older, to receive Covid-19 shots and collected data on their well-being. The analysis, based on a large sample size of 558,017 individuals, revealed a significantly increased incidence of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer's disease in those who received mRNA Covid-19 shots compared to the unvaccinated group. The study's findings indicate that individuals who received mRNA Covid-19 shots had a higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease. This risk increased over time, suggesting the possibility of permanent and compounding damage, and was double the expected incidence after only three months. It thus increased the risk of mild cognitive impairment by 138% and the risk of Alzheimer's by 23%.

Here are yet more studies indicating neurodegenerative decline after Covid-19 mod-RNA injections:

A study published in Cureus in 2023 (Seneff, 2023) explored the potential role of the spike protein in neurodegenerative diseases and highlighted cumulative exposure to spike proteins as a risk factor.

Another study published in the same year (Radomyslsky, 2023) investigated the association between Covid-19 injection and the development of Alzheimer's disease.

The potential for the production of amyloidogenic protein (Valeria, 2022) – a protein associated with Alzheimer's – was demonstrated in 2022.

Another paper published in 2023 shows the spontaneous formation of amyloid-like self-assembling nanostructures that might induce protein misfolding or even amyloidosis (Morozova, 2023).

Ongoing monitoring and investigation into the long-term neurological impacts of these injections are urgently needed and represent another red line that should not be crossed in the experimental use of a novel gene therapy.

Cognitive decline after Covid infection of "vaccinated" people

People over 85 with Covid-19 were at significantly increased risk for a new diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease within 360 days after the initial Covid-19 diagnosis (Wang, 2022). The mechanism of this association has been the topic of numerous studies (Chen, 2022).

Since several studies have demonstrated a so-called class switch of antibodies to ineffective IgG4 antibodies following “vaccination” (Irrgang, 2023; Kalkeri, 2024), people are left with a weakened defence against a new Covid-19 infection. Many reports describe a sudden and immediate worsening of Alzheimer's symptoms in the Covid-19 "vaccinated" after another acute infection. Often, this will be labeled Covid-19-induced, but instead, it seems to be the result of a weakened immune system incapable of clearing the viral infection as a result of Covid-19 injections.

Conclusion: stop the injections, now

In conclusion, evidence suggests an association between mRNA Covid-19 injections and the development of neurodegenerative diseases. Studies have shown the ability of spike proteins to cross the blood-brain barrier and cause damage to the brain. Additionally, comprehensive research from South Korea found an increased incidence of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease in individuals who received mRNA Covid-19 shots. Given that 70% of the world's population has been injected with some form of Covid-19 gene therapy injections, an immediate moratorium should be implemented.

If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Donate

Sources:

Chen F, Chen Y, Wang Y, Ke Q, Cui L. The COVID-19 pandemic and Alzheimer's disease: mutual risks and mechanisms. Transl Neurodegener. 2022 Sep 11;11(1):40. doi: 10.1186/s40035-022-00316-y. PMID: 36089575; PMCID: PMC9464468.

Irrgang P, Gerling J, Kocher K, Lapuente D, Steininger P, Habenicht K, Wytopil M, Beileke S, Schäfer S, Zhong J, Ssebyatika G, Krey T, Falcone V, Schülein C, Peter AS, Nganou-Makamdop K, Hengel H, Held J, Bogdan C, Überla K, Schober K, Winkler TH, Tenbusch M. Class switch toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination. Sci Immunol. 2023 Jan 27;8(79):eade2798. doi: 10.1126/sciimmunol.ade2798. Epub 2023 Jan 27. PMID: 36548397; PMCID: PMC9847566.

Kalkeri R, Zhu M, Cloney-Clark S, Plested JS, Parekh A, Gorinson D, Cai R, Mahato S, Ramanathan P, Aurelia LC, Selva KJ, Marchese AM, Fries L, Chung AW, Dunkle LM. Altered IgG4 Antibody Response to Repeated mRNA versus Protein COVID Vaccines. medRxiv [Preprint]. 2024 Jan 18:2024.01.17.24301374. doi: 10.1101/2024.01.17.24301374. Update in: J Infect. 2024 Mar;88(3):106119. doi: 10.1016/j.jinf.2024.106119. PMID: 38293205; PMCID: PMC10827267.

Morozova, Olga V. and Manuvera, Valentin A. and Barinov, Nikolay A. and Subcheva, Elena N. and Laktyushkin, Victor S. and Ivanov, Dimitri A. and Lazarev, Vassili N. and Klinov, Dmitry V., Self-Assembling Amyloid-Like Nanostructures from SARS-CoV-2 S1, S2, RBD and N Recombinant Proteins. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=4592840 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.4592840

Radomyslsky Z, Kivity S, Lidar S, Bentur N, Korn L, Nissanholtz-Gannot R, Sternberg S, Halevi Hochwald I, Reges O, Alon Y, Saban M. Association between COVID-19 vaccination and critical outcomes among older adults with dementia: a comparative cohort study. Front Public Health. 2023 Oct 2;11:1281266. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2023.1281266. PMID: 37849724; PMCID: PMC10578450.

Seneff S, Kyriakopoulos AM, Nigh G, McCullough PA. A Potential Role of the Spike Protein in Neurodegenerative Diseases: A Narrative Review. Cureus. 2023 Feb 11;15(2):e34872. doi: 10.7759/cureus.34872. PMID: 36788995; PMCID: PMC9922164.

Valeria Castelletto & Ian W. Hamley. Amyloid and Hydrogel Formation of a Peptide Sequence from a Coronavirus Spike Protein. CS Nano 2022, 16, 2, 1857–1867. Publication Date:January 4, 2022. https://doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.1c10658

Wang L, Davis PB, Volkow ND, Berger NA, Kaelber DC, Xu R. Association of COVID-19 with New-Onset Alzheimer's Disease. J Alzheimers Dis. 2022;89(2):411-414. doi: 10.3233/JAD-220717. PMID: 35912749; PMCID: PMC10361652.