A joint article by the World Council for Health Malta, ReCreate Malta & Il Vuci Hielsa

On Friday, May 10th, Chris Fearne resigned as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of EU Funds in light of the criminal charges he is set to face concerning the Vitals-Steward magisterial inquiry. He has also asked the Maltese government to retract his nomination as Malta’s next European Commissioner.

The former Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and former Finance Minister and now Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna will be charged with fraud and misappropriation for their role in the Vitals scandal along with two former permanent secretaries, Alfred Camilleri and Joseph Rapa, as well as current permanent secretary Ronald Mizzi who face the same misappropriation and fraud charges as Scicluna, in addition to the charge of committing a crime they

were duty-bound to prevent.

Now, all eyes are on Malta. A journalist once famously said, “There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate.”

In the real world, the reality is that Joseph Rapa has been dropped from the board of directors of local bank APS. In the whimsical world of politics and politicians, their perfidious behaviour, actions, and statements to deny, deflect and cast aspersions, the resignation of Chris Fearne, the first of many, is a long overdue sign that justice is coming.

Having been appointed in May 2023 to the position of President of the Assembly, his tenure overlaps considerably with the financial year 2023 and the Financial Report for that year that was released only this week.

A quote from the Internal Audit Report to the World Health Organisation’s 2023 Finance Report stated in paragraph 62, page 20, “Although the number of allegations rose across nearly all thematic areas, most reports received relate to abusive conduct, including harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination (223) followed by sexual misconduct, including sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment (172), and financial misconduct, including fraud, corruption and recruitment irregularities (168). Allegations of retaliation, in particular, rose exponentially, from 22 allegations received in 2022 to 50 in 2023 (see Table 4).

It would seem that a magisterial inquiry into the World Health Organisation should be a priority. Following their failure to comply with their own regulations regarding the distribution of amendments to be voted on later this month, as a minimum, all member state governments should be instructed to request a postponement of the vote on the amendments to the International Health Regulations and the new pandemic treaty at the World Health Assembly and, if this postponement is not obtained, to vote against the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the new pandemic treaty as a whole.

The more appropriate action would be to Exit The WHO!

