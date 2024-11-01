One after the other they stood in front of the audience and delivered the same, uncomfortable truth: that whether you received the Covid jab or not, you are likely walking around with spike protein in your body. Shedding through the breath, the skin, bodily fluids, means that this toxic protein is now almost ubiquitous.

That’s the bad news. The good news is, there is plenty we can do about it.

Thank goodness for ethical and brilliant doctors like those who delivered our second panel session at the WCH Detox and Wellbeing Fair this last summer.

Each of them so generously shared their insights and practical advice on how we can protect ourselves and our loved ones in the face of all kinds of toxins (not just spike). Their knowledge comes from staying up to date with the latest research, and also from direct experience of treating thousands of patients with spikopathy. Their knowledge is hard earned; their generosity in taking the time to share what they know is truly appreciated.

The session opened with a powerful and impassioned presentation from Dr Marivic Villa, pulmonologist and WCH Florida Lead. Dr Villa explained in no uncertain terms what spike protein does in the body and why it’s so essential we all detox to stay well.

She was followed by Dr Dietrich Klinghardt from Germany. Dr Klinghardt was in complete agreement with Dr Villa’s perspective. He expanded further on spikopathy’s impact and gave insights into what doesn’t work and what does, in terms of detoxifying the body.

He dropped one fascinating fact after another. For example, did you know that melatonin has been shown to lower the mortality rate by 93% in patients severely affected by Covid-19? And that dandelion tincture both breaks down spike protein and prevents it attaching to the cell wall?

Dr Klinghardt was followed by Dr Tina Peers (UK), a specialist in mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) who recognised early on that the symptoms of Long Covid and vaccine injury were identical to those of MCAS. Did you know that it’s estimated 17% of the population has MCAS? Dr Peers found that 99% of her patients suffering from spikopathy had previously untreated or undiagnosed MCAS.

Fortunately, she’s found multiple ways to treat it - from vitamins and nutraceuticals to mushrooms and a frequency machine - and she shared these in her fascinating presentation. She also shared some very encouraging case studies - including her own.

Finally, we heard from Dr Jenny Goodman, who’s been helping people detoxify their systems for decades. She reminded us that spike is just the latest toxin to arrive after about two centuries of onslaught.

She explained that supporting the liver is key - but you have to understand the two stages of liver detoxification to be able to do it well. Her list of protocols very much come direct from Mother Nature herself: herbs such as milkthistle, sprouted cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, and more besides.

Finally, the session wrapped with a quickfire Q&A that is itself brimming with insights, including how best to take vitamin C and even a stunningly effective treatment for lung fibrosis.

This content is free to paid subscribers now, and from 14 November it will be available to all subscribers free of charge.

In the meantime, one more mention of our WCH research project into detox protocols. You can read more about that in our previous post - and if you’re interested in taking part, you can enrol from today, so please do sign up and share widely. Thank you!