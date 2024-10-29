This Friday, we’re launching an exciting new initiative. Together with the Control Group, we’re going to be conducting a study into the detox protocols published in our Detox & Wellbeing Companion Guide - and we need your help.

First, a bit of background. World Council for Health is a keen advocate of independent, citizen-led research that’s free from conflicts of interest. We’re particularly keen on facilitating research that focuses on safe, natural healing modalities. With this in mind, earlier this year we asked our Country Councils around the world to submit their expert guidance on how to detox the body for optimum wellbeing.

Share

With support from the WCH Health & Science Team, we then compiled these into the Detox & Wellbeing Companion Guide and made this available to download on our website.

Since then, the guide has been downloaded, shared and used by many people around the world. Much of its value lies in its diversity, in line with our strategy of decentralised health: there’s no ‘one detox protocol to rule them all’. Rather, people can choose the protocol that works for them.

Now, we want to gather evidence on the effectiveness of these protocols. Are they working for people? If so, how?

That’s what this study aims to find out.

Here’s what it involves

It takes the form of a research survey: so we’ll be asking participants to choose a detox protocol from the guide, implement it, and then provide specific feedback over a minimum eight-week period.

Anyone over 18 years old can participate, and of course you get to choose which protocol you want to follow. We encourage you to do your own research into what might work for you - and note that if there’s an element of a protocol you don’t want to do (for example, a specific supplement you don’t want to take) that’s fine, too. By sharing the specifics of what you’ve followed and how you feel, you’ll be helping us build a picture of how these protocols are impacting people’s wellbeing.

It’s important to note that, as always, responsibility for your health lies with you. There is no health support with this study, so if you feel it may be too taxing - for example if you have a serious health condition - then please do not put yourself through it! Or, if you really want to participate but feel you will need support from a health professional, please be sure to arrange that for yourself. Always put the needs of yourself and your own body first.

There’s no cost to participate in the study, besides the cost of any supplements suggested in the protocols. It does cost £5 to download the guide itself - this is to cover our own costs in producing the guide. If that is not affordable for you, please let us know - you’ll find more information on how to do this here.

The insights gleaned from this research could be invaluable.

Detoxing has become a necessary part of maintaining health and wellbeing in these challenging times. The more we understand about how best to do this, the better for everyone.

To find out more information about the study, please visit our website. If you’re raring to sign up straight away, you can do so here. The study goes live this Friday, but you can sign up any time. And if you know anyone else who would be interested, please share! The more participants the better.

Share

Thank you so much!

If you find value in our work and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH