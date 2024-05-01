Please be aware that this topic may stimulate uncomfortable emotions and or memories and is not recommended for children under the age of 16.

Part 1: A Terrible and Unspeakable Secret

“Where do they go? Where are they taken? Who has the means? Who pulls the strings? No one is talking. They've sworn an oath. They wait in shadows for little souls.”

These words from Kurt Shaw’s powerful ballad Where Do They Go? set the scene for a courageous, necessary, and deeply disturbing special feature on trauma-based mind control and organized ritual abuse presented by the World Council for Health (WCH) on Tuesday 24 April 2024.

Dr Tess Lawrie, who co-hosted the session with fellow WCH Steering Committee Member Dr Mark Trozzi, stated:

The human family has a terrible and unspeakable secret: the systematic and ritualized abuse of little boys and girls from birth. It is time for the secret to be exposed to fresh air so that this deep festering wound in the soul of humanity can be healed.

Two video presentations – one by Dr Marcel Polte, and the other a compilation of testimonies from six survivors of organized ritual abuse – were followed by insights from a panel including Max Lowen, a survivor of satanic ritual abuse, torture, and trafficking; David Charalambous, a behavior and communications expert; and mind control researcher Jason Christoff.

In her interview, Max Lowen clearly identifies the source of the anti-life agenda that seeks to control the world through corrupting our institutions, poisoning our bodies and minds, and traumatizing humanity. She calls on us to step into our power and refuse to comply, consent, or cooperate with evil.

MK Ultra Mind Control & Satanic Ritual Abuse Revealed

German attorney, Dr Marcel Polte, has researched and written books on the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA's) MK Ultra project and the phenomenon of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA), including two volumes entitled Dark New World Order (2019 & 2021), and Uncle Sam's: An Insider's Report from the Hell of Monarch Mind Control (2023).

The formula for MK Ultra mind control was introduced to the United States after World War Two by Nazi and fascist scientists under Operation Paperclip. In the past, information about MK Ultra’s methods had been limited to the CIA’s use of LSD and hypnosis, and reports stated that the project had been terminated in the 1970s due to lack of success.

However, in 1995, testimonies of three MK Ultra survivors and their therapists revealed that the CIA had developed and successfully used a totally different method based on what is called in psychiatry dissociative identity disorder (formerly ‘multiple personality disorder’). If a child prior to about eight years of age is put in a situation of extreme pain, fear, trauma, and abuse, the child’s psyche has two options: to die, or to survive by activating an astonishing coping mechanism in which a ‘new personality’ is created that allows the core personality to escape the traumatic situation and not even remember what happened. The perpetrators can then condition the new, traumatized part-personality to carry out certain tasks, including child pornography, child prostitution, blackmail, or intelligence operations.

‘Uncle Sam's Snuff Factory’ is the name of an alleged underground facility in Texas where mind control programming takes place and huge numbers of ‘snuff films’ are made in which children are tortured to death. Survivor Katy Groves, the subject of the book Uncle Sam’s, was taken there almost daily. She was trained as a ‘programmer’ and could program a child to fulfill certain tasks. Katy speaks about her experiences on her YouTube channel.

Many Countries – Similar Stories

According to Dr Polte’s research, members of so-called ‘satanic families’ have infiltrated the CIA, the US military, and other branches of society and used scientific institutions and funding to research ancient mind control phenomena in order to advance it to a new level. These satanic families, organised as local cults, are globally connected and perpetrate the same kinds of horrific rituals and extreme forms of abuse (see 50 Voices of Ritual Abuse and testimonies of survivors shared during the session).

Despite their different origins (USA, UK, Europe, and Australia) the six survivors whose testimonies were shared described similar experiences. All were abused from infancy until they managed to escape their tormentors, either in their teens or as adults. All were sexually abused, trafficked, and subjected to SRA. The abuse took place in multiple locations, from tunnels underground (including beneath the Vatican), to stately homes and castles, church properties, Masonic lodges, and outdoor settings. And all were subjected to MK Ultra mind control, which is based on traumatizing the victim, and which included the use of drugs, hypnosis, and torture.

Share

Horrifically, parents and guardians were involved in the sexual abuse of their own children, and in trafficking them to family members and friends, pedophile rings, satanic cults, and others including church leaders, politicians, the ‘elites’, and royalty. The abuse of innocent children by those whom society deems particularly ‘respectable’ and therefore trustworthy is frankly despicable.

The abuse the survivors described is beyond imagination, and deeply disturbing, including frequent rape and gang rape, forced abortions, and witnessing and participating in satanic rituals including animal and human sacrifice. Torture included electric shock, waterboarding, being put in coffins, locked in cages for long periods, and unspeakable blood-lust horrors.

Messages of Hope and Healing

Despite the horrors they had experienced over many years, all six survivors shared messages of hope and healing, reflecting the transcendence of the human spirit to survive such atrocities.

Here are some of their words of wisdom and encouragement:

Just as we have managed to rise above extreme trauma, humanity as a whole can heal from its traumatic experiences.

We create the future with our thoughts and our intent. There is reason to have hope for the future – so never lose hope!

Face your trauma and focus on your own healing and empowerment so that you are less likely to misled or to hand over your power.

In this spiritual battle, free thought is sacred . Free thought allows free will, which enables the expression of each unique soul.

Even though it is hard to comprehend that these activities are happening, they are real. To overcome this scourge we must expose it and speak out .

We are all responsible for every single child on this planet. Share this information to help protect babies and children from evil.

Love wins! Doing harm diminishes the soul, so have integrity, do good, show love and care to others, and find joy in small things.

In Part 2 of this article, we will hear how mind control techniques have been used on society as a whole over many years, and how this contributed to many people falling prey to the Covid narrative. We will hear from experts about how we can strengthen our minds and our resolve so that we are no longer vulnerable to these insidious techniques.

