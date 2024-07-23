On 10th July The Guardian reported on the tragic deaths of two young children at a special needs primary school in Liverpool, UK. The school had been dealing with an outbreak of giardia, which causes diarrhoea and stomach cramps, but the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) said it was unlikely the deaths were linked to the outbreak.



Michelle Beard, the headteacher of Millstead primary said, “The entire Millstead school community is devastated to have learned of the sad recent passing of two of our younger children. We have sent our sincerest condolences to both of their families.”

To date, the deaths remain unexplained.

A concerning discovery

Following this tragedy, radiation experts Glynn Hughes of EMF Protection Ltd and Eileen O’Connor, Charity Director for the EM Radiation Research Trust, visited the school to investigate potential causes. What they found was deeply concerning.

At the school fence, Glynn recorded a radio frequency reading of 1,554,932 µW/m, the highest he’s seen in the UK, emanating from a nearby 4G LTE tower. These dangerously high readings were observed just meters away from children's toys in the schoolyard. Liverpool has the largest 5G mesh network in the UK, the second biggest in the world.

While the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) guidelines set a ‘safe’ exposure limit of 4,500,000 μW/m2, a considerable body of evidence indicates this is absurdly high. Indeed, the Bio Initiative Report Recommendation for ‘No Observable Effects’ is just 3-6 μW/m2.

Current National Exposures to EMF by Country

A ‘reckless disregard for life’

Eileen O’Connor shared her experience of visiting the school’s neighbourhood:

"It was a shock recording the peak radiation radio frequency reading right outside the school playground... It took over 24 hours to recover from dehydration, dizzy spells, headaches, and my skin was burning after visiting those hot spots… It was quite an emotional day seeing the children’s toys in the playground right next to that mast and substation… What a reckless disregard for life and especially our children’s lives... I hope and pray that the world wakes up to this madness and finally takes action. I truly believe that this is one of the most important issues and threats to all life on the planet."

Eileen has campaigned for over twenty years, urging successive UK governments to address mobile communications from a health and safety perspective. She has written to various authorities including the UKHSA and the UK Government, calling for an urgent investigation into the placement of the 4G-LTE phone mast next to Millstead School.

A reading of 1,554932 µW/m was taken outside the school

This is not an isolated case

This event echoes similar stories across the globe. In 2019, a cell phone tower at an elementary school in California was shut down after eight children were diagnosed with cancer. The parents and the community demanded its removal after seeing a spike in cancer cases among the students. More recently, in Detroit, Michigan, a lawsuit was filed against T-Mobile last year to halt the construction of a 5G tower near Washington Elementary School due to health concerns.

Some countries are taking steps to reduce children’s exposure to EMFs. The Cyberspace Administration of China has proposed restrictions on mobile phone use for individuals under 18. They recommend a maximum of two hours of smartphone use per day and the implementation of "minor mode" programs that restrict internet access for users under 18 from 10pm-6am. The Russian Ministry of Health has set new rules banning Wi-Fi and smartphones for distance learning.

Russia, Australia, Finland, The Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, France and Portugal are taking steps to ban cell phones in classrooms, but more needs to be done about masts.

The urgent need for awareness

These personal accounts underscore a critical need for increased awareness and action regarding the dangers of EMFs. The public must be informed about the potential health risks posed by these frequencies, which include cancers, insomnia, headaches, fatigue, irritability, concentration problems, loss of immediate memory, emotional distress, depression tendency, anxiety/panic, dysesthesia, skin problems, cardiovascular symptoms, dyspnea, and pain in muscles and joints.

What can be done?

Immediate investigation: Authorities must conduct thorough investigations into radiation levels near schools and other sensitive areas. Stricter regulations: Governments need to enforce stricter regulations on the placement of cell towers, especially in close proximity to schools and residential areas. Public awareness campaigns: It's crucial that we continue to educate the public about the potential dangers of EMFs and how to mitigate exposure. Support research: Funding and supporting independent research on EMF exposure and its health impacts is essential. Write to your MP and school leadership: Use these news stories to alert your MP, the head teacher and/or school governors of your children’s school, to the dangers of cell towers in our communities.

Take action now

The recent tragedies highlight a reckless disregard for public health. It is time for a collective awakening to the potential dangers of electromagnetic frequencies. Let’s not wait for more tragic events to occur before we take decisive action. Our children's health and future depend on it.

WCH joins the Radiation Research Trust in calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the deaths of the children at Millstead Primary School, Liverpool.

References and additional links:



Did Radiation Kill the Children? – Richard Vobes on YouTube



Wireless technologies, non-ionizing electromagnetic fields and children: Identifying and reducing health risks



Countries taking steps to reduce smartphone use amongst children



UNESCO calls for a ban on smartphones in schools

Netherlands to ban phones in classrooms

We looked at all the recent evidence on mobile phone bans in schools – this is what we found

