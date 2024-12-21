A significant and controversial decision has just been made by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

On December 12, 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion recommending the market authorization of Kostaive, a self-replicating mRNA injection developed by Arcturus Therapeutics.

This development marks a pivotal moment for public health in Europe, as the final decision now rests with the European Commission.

Why did the EMA approve Kostaive despite safety concerns?

Self-replicating mRNA vaccines, like Kostaive, are designed to enhance the immune response by allowing the mRNA to replicate within the body. While this approach is supposed to improve vaccine efficacy, it raises serious safety concerns.

Japan approved similar injections last year, but the reported adverse effects during clinical trials have sparked alarm. In fact, during the Phase 3b trials for Kostaive, five deaths were reported, and a staggering 90% of participants experienced harmful side effects. This raises critical questions about the safety and oversight of such experimental treatments.

A step into the unknown: the risks of self-replicating vaccines

The clinical trials for Kostaive revealed that 74.5% of participants reported systemic reactions, and 15.2% required medical assistance after the first dose. These alarming statistics highlight the potential dangers of self-replicating mRNA technology. Moreover, many of the study authors were employees of Arcturus Therapeutics, leading to concerns about bias in the reported findings.

Share

As the pharmaceutical industry pushes for rapid advancements, the safety of these experimental injections appears to be taking a backseat. The main questions remain unanswered: how much of the toxic spike protein will be produced, how long does the production last for and how much of it will be integrated irreversibly into our genome?

The bigger picture: regulatory oversight and public health

The relationship between the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory bodies is under scrutiny. Critics argue that the EMA and other regulatory agencies are prioritizing expediency over thorough safety evaluations. The approval of Kostaive, despite the overwhelming evidence of adverse effects, suggests a troubling trend where public health is compromised for the sake of innovation. It is imperative that the European Commission carefully considers the implications of allowing such a vaccine to be administered to the public without comprehensive long-term safety studies.

A slide from a 2022 speech by the UK MHRA’s then Chief Executive June Raine, in which she described its role as shifting from ‘watchdog to an enabler’.

A call to action for the European Commission

As Europe stands on the brink of a potentially dangerous public health decision, it is crucial for the European Commission to reject the approval of Kostaive. With a 90% adverse reaction rate and a lack of long-term safety data, the risks far outweigh the benefits. The health and safety of EU citizens must be the top priority, and all self-replicating mRNA injections should be withdrawn until thorough investigations can ensure their safety. The time for decisive action is now, to prevent a potential catastrophe in public health.

The World Council for Health aims to shed light on the urgent need for caution and thorough evaluation in the face of rapid medical advancements. The stakes are high, and the health of millions hangs in the balance.

Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/kostaive

Further reading:

If you find value in our work and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH