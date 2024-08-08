The World Council for Health has very serious concerns about the 100-day & self-replicating GMO technology being developed in Japan in the guise of ‘vaccines’.

With the endorsement of the World Health Organization , the production of novel 100-day & self-replicating GMO ‘vaccine’ products has been enabled by Arcalis in Fukushima, Japan.

Sponsors of mRNA biotech development in Japan

Figure 1 - Slide from Conflicts of Interest workshop, courtesy of Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Fahrie Hassan

A bioweapon technology with the potential to eradicate the human genome

World Council for Health has previously reported on the dangers of this gene-based biotechnology, which is essentially biological weaponry. With the capacity to genetically alter, maime or kill large swathes of the human population, as well as posing catastrophic consequences for all earthly creatures and plants, it clearly must be stopped.

Professor Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse of the WCH Health & Science Team explains why in this brief video to the Japanese Parliament and people:

You can find out more about this dangerous technology in this extended presentation:

A WCH delegation visited Japan between the 24th and 31st July on a fact-finding and unity mission related to this novel and dangerous biotechnology. We met with scientists and doctors who shared grave concerns about the development of this technology and its imminent deployment on Japanese soil. A World Council Report with our findings is being prepared.

Scientists from other countries are also highlighting the dangers of mRNA biotechnology disguised as ‘vaccines’ as noted in this recent scientific publication.

Boycotts demonstrate people-power

World Council for Health invites the people of the world to boycott the corporations listed above that are financing, supporting and profiting from the development of this dangerous biotechnology.

Boycotting corporations involved in harmful practices is a very effective tool to bring about positive change and a return to ethical conduct.

There’s a better way!

Conflicts of interest workshop

Learn more about conflicts of interest related to mRNA biotechnology in a workshop with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Fahrie Hassan from WCH South Africa. Register here.