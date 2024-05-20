The World Council for Health’s (WCH’s) Better Way Today session on 13 May 2024 was a bumper session on Detoxification for Health and Well-being. Hosted by Dr Tess Lawrie and WCH Health and Science Committee lead, Christophe Plothe DO, with support from WCH’s Health Coach Linda Rae, it drew on the detox wisdom of representatives from eight WCH Country Councils.

As the World Health Organization persists with its attempts to centralise global public health responses, WCH continues to celebrate the benefits of what Christof Plothe calls “a decentralised approach to centralised problems” – sharing healing traditions and expertise from around the world.

In Part 1 of this two-part article, we hear from Christof, who set the scene with a presentation on the types, sources, and health effects of manmade toxic substances, and outlined steps we can take to detox our bodies and improve our health.

Living in a toxic world

When one considers the range of toxic substances that pervade our environment today, it is not surprising that chronic diseases are at an all-time high. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States has listed over 85,000 toxic chemical substances in our environment! Toxins include heavy metals, herbicides, pesticides, industrial chemicals, air pollutants, hazardous waste, endocrine disruptors including plastics, toxic substances in consumer products, nanoparticles, and even electro-magnetic radiation, genetically modified organisms, and gene therapies.

These toxins enter our bodies through inhalation, ingestion of food or water, and absorption through the skin. Unfortunately, health regulatory bodies have generally ignored the ongoing contamination of the environment and its association with endocrine disruption, neurological effects, and diseases that affect all the systems of the body. While toxic effects are said to be dose dependent, long-term consequences are seldom monitored, and hormesis – the concept that small dilutions of a toxin can have a significant effect – is ignored, as are synergistic effects of multiple chemicals working together.

What can we do?

We can become more informed about the sources of toxins, reduce toxin levels in our environment, and detox on a regular basis. We can also advocate for a cleaner environment and products by writing to regulatory bodies and supermarkets.

Basic detox steps and tips

Identify and reduce exposure to toxins: Replace these with biodegradable and neutral substances. And remember, if you aren’t prepared to swallow a product, you probably shouldn’t put it on your skin, as it will be absorbed!

Detox precautions: Consult a professional before embarking on a detox, to make sure that there are no underlying issues.

Identify the toxins you are exposed to: Different toxins require different tests. For example, did you know that you can check for EMF exposure by looking at your tongue in a mirror: if you can't hold it still, you may be exposed to high EMF levels. EMFs irritate the cranial nerve, which keeps contracting your tongue.

General detox tips: Foods to help you detox include those produced traditionally rather than commercially, fermented foods, sulphur-rich foods, and filtered water. Fasting, dry brushing of the skin, detoxifying baths, and even blood-letting are supportive. For more details, listen to Christof’s advice here:

Share

Spike detox tips

In addition to these general detox tips, Christof shared specific advice on how to detox from the spike protein, which has been affecting people’s health since the Covid event and roll-out of the shots.

Christof recommends:

A plant-based diet, without sugar or cereals

Fasting for 3-5 days, followed by intermittent fasting

Supplements, including zinc, quercetin, vitamin D, NAC, bromelain and nattokinase

Herbal teas, including dandelion tea, and pine needle tea.

A better way back to health

So many doctors are perplexed by conditions like ‘long Covid’ and unable to assist their patients who are suffering from debilitating tiredness or injuries caused by the Covid shots. There is a better way, however, and detoxing is an important step in the journey back to health.

In Part 2, we shall hear from a panel of health practitioners representing eight WCH Country Councils and three other experts, who share their experience from multiple cultural and professional perspectives. There is no ‘one answer’ but there are better ways back to health!

If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH