In 1971, the U.S. Naval Medical Research Institute published a groundbreaking review of 2,311 scientific studies on the biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields. The findings were stark: 132 distinct biological effects, symptoms, and diseases were linked to wireless radiation exposure. The Navy’s report was a warning—a prophetic one, as it turns out. But like so many warnings about environmental and public health risks, it was ignored.

Today, we’re living in the shadow of that neglect. A new paper reveals the devastating consequences of that inaction. Announced at the Annual Conference of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine, the paper connects the dots between unheeded warnings from 50 years ago and the current epidemic of chronic disease in the United States.

‘Safety of Wireless Technologies: The Scientific View’ by Richard A. Lear and Camilla R. G. Rees, MB

The implications are staggering.

Of the 36 fastest-growing chronic diseases in the U.S., 23 were predicted by the Navy’s 1971 study. By 2015, these diseases accounted for over 549 million cases and added as much as $2 trillion in annual healthcare costs to the U.S. economy. The paper argues that this explosion in chronic illness is not a coincidence—it’s a direct result of unchecked exposure to wireless radiation.

It’s all comes down to a particular molecule

At the heart of this crisis is a molecule called peroxynitrite, which the authors describe as the “smoking gun” for chronic disease. Peroxynitrite is a byproduct of oxidative and nitrative stress, processes triggered by wireless radiation exposure. It’s a destructive molecule, implicated in systemic inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and a host of other biological disruptions.

The paper introduces the concept of P-Factor, a lethal system of seven synergistic biofactors that accelerate disease. These include:

Systemic inflammation Oxidative stress Mitochondrial dysfunction Autonomic dysfunction Epithelial dysfunction Nitrative stress Peroxynitrite (the central player)

P-Factor is not just a theoretical construct—it’s a shared mechanism underlying all 36 of the fastest-growing chronic diseases in the U.S. From diabetes to cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders to neurological conditions, the fingerprints of wireless radiation are everywhere.

A legacy of ignored warnings

The tragedy here is that this crisis was preventable. The Navy’s 1971 study was clear: wireless radiation poses significant health risks. Yet, for decades, U.S. regulators—including the FCC, EPA, and FDA—failed to act. Instead, they enabled the unchecked proliferation of wireless technologies, exposing millions of Americans to chronic, low-level radiation.

The result? A public health disaster. The authors argue that the refusal to act on the evidence has not only harmed human lives but also placed an unsustainable burden on the healthcare system and the economy.

It’s not just wireless radiation causing problems…

Of course, wireless radiation isn’t the only culprit in the chronic disease epidemic. Sugar consumption, glyphosate in the food supply, pesticides, and other chemicals also play a role. But what ties these factors together is their ability to trigger the production of peroxynitrite. Wireless radiation, however, stands out for its ubiquity and the sheer volume of scientific evidence linking it to chronic disease.

No more denial, it’s time to act

The new administration in Washington, D.C., has pledged to address the chronic disease crisis. If they’re serious about this commitment, they must confront the root cause: wireless radiation. This new paper offers a roadmap for action. It documents decades of research, leaving no doubt about the connection between wireless radiation and chronic disease.

The time for denial is over. The science is clear, and the stakes are too high to ignore. We need stricter regulations on wireless technologies, greater public awareness of the risks, and a concerted effort to develop safer alternatives.

Where do we go from here?

Regulatory Reform: The FCC, EPA, and FDA must revisit their outdated safety standards for wireless radiation, incorporating the latest scientific evidence. Public Education: Americans deserve to know the risks associated with wireless technologies and how to minimize their exposure. Research Funding: More studies are needed to understand the long-term effects of wireless radiation and to develop safer technologies. Corporate Accountability: The wireless industry must take responsibility for the health impacts of its products and invest in innovation that prioritizes safety.

The chronic disease epidemic is not inevitable. It’s the result of choices—choices to ignore warnings, prioritize profits over public health, and delay action in the face of overwhelming evidence. But we can make different choices. We can choose to listen to the science, to act on the evidence, and to protect future generations from the invisible threat of wireless radiation.

The question is: will we?

