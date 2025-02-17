Two days ago, a political polar shift took place. An hour after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sworn in as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, Del Bigtree stood behind a MAHA lectern and roasted the mainstream media for failing to report the truth that vaccines cause harm.

His speech is worth watching. You can find it here from around the 16-minute mark.

Many of you will be familiar with Del. In 2022, the World Council for Health was fortunate to have Del as Master of Ceremonies at our first Better Way Conference. As producer and presenter of The High Wire, he’s been covering vaccine harms for many years, and been a resonant voice of reason throughout the so-called pandemic. Every week, viewers around the world - not just in America - tune in to his show to learn the facts about health and medical fraud. But like so many independent news media, The High Wire is dismissed by the ‘mainstream’ as a purveyor of conspiracy and misinformation.

If anyone is still labouring under the idea that truth-telling media such as The High Wire and others, are ‘alternative’ or ‘fringe’, and that the real journalists are the ones at well-funded agencies, they need to see this press conference. As Del put it:

“The world just changed today.”

Mainstream media aren’t mainstream anymore. It’s now truth tellers taking the podium and calling out the fourth estate for putting corporate interests before the truth.

In his speech, Del shone a bright light on the media, the NIH and their Big Pharma sponsors, exposing their dereliction of duty and countering the propaganda that ‘vaccines are safe’ with incontrovertible facts, not least the long, long lists of reported side effects as listed on vaccine packet inserts.

He made it clear to those in the room - and all those watching - that the media’s abject failure to fulfil its duty is no longer tenable. That, in gaslighting parents of injured children, in hiding the truth and peddling sponsored lies, the corporate media has been author of its own ruin.

But this is not just a well-deserved dressing-down of compromised journalists. Del effectively draws a line in the sand and reframes new terms of engagement for the media and public health. He cites Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s pledge to ensure ‘radical transparency’ and a commitment to doing the research that Fauci and his team refused to do: a retrospective study comparing health outcomes of vaccinated people with unvaccinated people. And, placebo-controlled safety trials of all future vaccine products - something that should have been required, that indeed, most people assumed was happening - a travesty that he notes corporate media consistently failed to cover.

Indeed, Del remarks that the first placebo-controlled trial of a new RSV vaccine two months ago had to be terminated because the babies receiving the vaccine were getting sick. He asks, “is this because it’s the first placebo-controlled trial of a vaccine?”

This is just one of the many pertinent questions he puts to the room.

Incidentally, our partner, The Control Group is already providing research insights. It’s the biggest agglomeration of unvaxxed gathered, including many American participants. Together with WCH, they are now conducting a comprehensive study into the effectiveness of detox protocols. See here for more information, including how to participate.

Interestingly, Del also points out that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t need to eradicate the childhood vaccine schedule. He just needs to ensure that the right studies are done to ensure that parents and carers fully understand the risks involved and can give (or not) true, informed consent.

Radical transparency, radical truth

Del goes on to set out the MAHA Alliance - which he contextualises as a non-partisan, global movement - intended goals as follows:

To create tools that help people to eat better, including a real food pyramid containing food that doesn’t poison people

To change the school lunch programme in the US

To create a national database of health practitioners offering ‘real healthcare, not sick-care’

To create media that supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s goals to directly counteract the misinformation that will inevitably be broadcast in corporate media.

Here at World Council for Health, we are very encouraged. What is happening in America has ramifications for the rest of the world. In the environment that MAHA seeks to create, compromised media will no longer have the oxygen to survive, let alone thrive. Truth, transparency and accountablility are the order of the day. Of course, for many of us, this is nothing new. What’s new is that we have truth tellers who were maligned, kicked off YouTube, rubbished on Wikipedia, now standing at podiums and calling the shots.

Exciting times.