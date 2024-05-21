You’ve got a dangerous vaccine for a non-threatening disease … It’s supposedly for a life-threatening illness. Of course, conjunctivitis is not life-threatening! The whole purpose of the bird flu scare is to make you think that pandemics are always lurking, they’re coming for you all the time, and you need [the health bureaucracy] to save you. Dr Meryl Nass, Internist and Epidemiologist

Written by WCH Health & Science Committee lead Christof Plothe DO.

Largest ever bird flu outbreak

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that since January 2022, the largest outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in recorded history has occurred worldwide (CDC, 2024). By 7 May 2024, what has been identified as a subtype of influenza, referred to as H5N1, had apparently been detected in over 9,000 wild birds and affected more than 90 million poultry in the United States alone. Bird flu outbreaks have affected regions such as Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, and the Near East (CDC, 2024), wreaking havoc on the poultry industry and impacting farmers' livelihoods and international trade.

In 2022, an independent journalist reported that former CDC Director Robert Redfield had predicted that bird flu would jump to humans and prove highly lethal, triggering a ‘Great Pandemic’, which would make Covid-19 seem like a mere warm-up (Westbrook 2022). In 2005, then-President George Bush spent over $7 billion on preparations for bird flu, warning that it could kill more than two million Americans (Bush, 2005). Despite this, naturally occurring avian influenza (H5N1) has never posed a threat to humans.

Humans at low risk from H5N1

The CDC maintains that H5N1 poses a low risk to humans and that there is currently no known mechanism for human-to-human transmission. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), bird flu has been responsible for only 463 deaths worldwide over the past 20 years. They do not mention if the deceased died from bird flu or with it.

The CDC recently reported only two mild cases and, to date, no one in the US has ever died from bird flu (CDC, 2024*). In early April 2024, they announced that a person in Texas had tested positive for after being exposed to dairy cattle presumed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The person's only symptom was conjunctivitis, or redness of the eyes. Despite this, the second documented case of bird flu in humans is fuelling concerns about a large outbreak in the human population.

More unnecessary inoculations?

The CDC has recommended the seasonal flu vaccination, even though their website states that it will not prevent infection with bird flu but ‘could’ reduce the risk of getting sick from human influenza viruses and thus the risk for co-infection with seasonal- and bird flu. However, this claim lacks scientific justification, as a study of over 170 million cases proved no reduction in hospitalisation or death in the elderly who had received the seasonal flu vaccine (Anderson et al., 2020).

Gain-of-function (bioweapons) research

While H5N1 may not have caused any human deaths in the US, by tinkering, scientists may have created a disease vector with ‘human pandemic potential’ (Zimmer, 2011). Some of this research has been undertaken in Pentagon-funded biolabs in Ukraine (Baden, 2023). Both Bill Gates and Dr Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), have funded bioweapons research on H5N1.

For example, Dr Yoshihiro Kawaoka has reputedly combined bird flu and Spanish flu viruses, creating a highly lethal respiratory virus capable of human-to-human transmission. He has also experimented with mixtures of H5N1 and the 2009 H1N1 (swine flu) agent, creating an airborne hybrid capable of evading the human immune system (Perry, 2014).

These experiments were conducted in a Biosafety Level 2 lab, which is highly inadequate for such risky research. If a form of bird flu does emerge that is lethal to humans, there is every reason to suspect it will be from a manmade pathogen.

A good Youtube clip to watch by Ice Age Farmer predicting a ‘Bird Flu outbreak’ since April 2022 highlighting the investment of Gates and Fauci in bird flu pathogens and ‘vaccines’. Link at the end of the article.

The need for ethical treatment of animals

Animals are often blamed for disease outbreaks, and for many years governments worldwide have been mass culling farm animals to prevent transmission. However, health regulators seem unwilling to consider the impact of stress, poor nutrition, and over-medication on animals' immune systems in factory farms or to address these conditions that make disease outbreaks inevitable (Farm Sanctuary).

Regenerative farmer Joel Salatin has exposed inaccuracies in the official narrative and emphasised that mass extermination ignores the necessity to save birds that survive diseases and breed them to ensure that future generations have natural immunity (Salatin, 2024). Additionally, farmers can mitigate the spread of disease by maintaining optimal herd or flock sizes, as might occur in nature (Salatin, 2024).

Veterinarians and farmers should consider the ethical implications of mass culling and depopulation in animal agriculture as it pertains to both animal welfare and impacts on the ecosystem.

Is bird flu responsible for mass deaths of animals?

There are estimates that over half a million seabirds have died from bird flu. We are also told that a variety of mammal species have been infected with H5N1 since 2022, including fox, bobcat, striped skunk, raccoon, and coyote. By late December 2023, hundreds of elephant seals in Antarctica were also said to have perished from the infection (Salon, 2023a), while mink farms across Europe were decimated that same year (Salon, 2023b).

What is not clear is whether these deaths were actually caused by a virus or something else. For instance, electromagnetic radiation from radar and cell towers has been identified as a possible cause of mass deaths of seabirds and other animals, most of which tested negative for influenza viruses (Firstenberg, 2023).

Bird flu in dairy herds?

Recently, it was alleged that H5N1 had been identified in dairy cattle, despite sequencing studies not confirming this. Concerns that H5N1 could be mutating to transmit more efficiently among mammals has led to speculation that bird flu could trigger ‘the next pandemic’.

The discovery of H5N1 genetic material in milk has prompted the federal government to take aggressive action to allegedly prevent viral spread on dairy farms. This despite the fact that pasteurisation, while not removing pathogens, renders them harmless (WP, 2024). Follow-up testing has confirmed this, with researchers being unable to isolate or grow H5N1 from pasteurised milk.

The problem of adequate diagnosis

While the FDA found 297 PCR-positive dairy product samples for H5N1 avian flu (cidrap, 2024), including cottage cheese and sour cream, a positive PCR is not predictive of infectiousness unless integrated with clinical decision-making of the individual being tested and an estimate of viral load to indicate the likelihood of being infectious. A PCR test only detects elements of viral sequences and was never intended to make a diagnosis.

What’s more, a PCR “Test” cannot detect the identity of the virus, nor can it detect its variants and sub-variants. We have seen the misuse of these testing methods during the so-called Covid pandemic.

V accinating the global chicken population

The bird flu scare has resulted in health officials and vaccine producers discussing plans to vaccinate 33 billion chickens worldwide! The safety and efficacy of such an over-reaction are unknown, but it is considered unwise (and actually contraindicated in veterinary medicine) to vaccinate animals during an epidemic. Not only can this force rapid evolution of pathogens, but it can destroy an effective antibody response.

Plans to vaccinate the human population... again

Now that the uptake of Covid ‘vaccines’ has declined, another ‘pandemic’ would represent a windfall for the pharmaceutical industry. Conveniently, the US Government holds three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved H5N1 vaccines in its National Pre-Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Stockpile, manufactured by Sanofi, GSK, and CSL Seqirus. According to product descriptions, these H5N1 vaccines all contain mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The stockpiled vaccines, licensed in 2013, 2017 and 2020, were made for an earlier version of H5N1 and may not even be effective against current strains. According to a former FDA scientist, these vaccines do not elicit a protective immune response after a single dose. It is also not known if further doses would even protect against infection or severe disease. Regardless, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson reported that they would be able to make enough doses to vaccinate the entire US population.

The companies listed above plus Moderna are working to develop new bird flu ‘vaccines’ and will be able to supply several hundred thousand doses within weeks and up to 125 million doses within four months.

In Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved two bird flu vaccines on 22 February 2024, Celldemic and Incellipan (PTAheute, 2024), both produced by Seqirus. Both contain a problematic adjuvant M59C.1 (Vera-Lastra, 2013), which contains squalen and polysorbat 80. Shockingly, Celldemic has been approved for six-month-old babies!

There is a Better Way

Rumours of a deadly bird flu pandemic, hot on the heels of the Covid-19 event, remind us of the disastrous results of implementing novel GMO gene products in the guise of vaccines without adequate testing. The truth is that we never needed a vaccine for Covid-19. What would have been helpful then and now, is a focus on the many things we can do to promote good health, as well as simple, effective, and safe remedies for symptomatic people and animals alike.

We have known since the beginning of vaccinology that no vaccine can prevent infection by a respiratory pathogen, as antibodies do not circulate in the nasal mucosa. However, there are many other ways to prevent and treat disease, especially when one identifies the root cause.

Here are a few simple approaches that could have halted the Covid-19 crisis within months had they been made known to the public, and are likely to be effective against bird flu as well:

Using a disinfecting nasal spray, such as nitrous oxide, hydrogen peroxide, or iodine.

Avoiding sugar.

Taking several grams of vitamin C daily.

Boosting vitamin D levels to 50-80 ng/ml.

Taking zinc with a zinc ionophore like quercetin.

Using ivermectin and artemisia to reduce flu-like symptoms.

Instead of being caught unaware, let us learn from the Covid-19 experience and stock up on these remedies and simple approaches to staying healthy. And at a deeper level, let us say “No!” to a worldwide, centralised, mandatory approach to our health and the slaughter of our animals.

