Social media is abuzz with news of this latest peer-reviewed study showing yet again that the BioNTech Covid-19 injections are littered with plasmid/DNA and cancer-promoting SV40.

Here’s the study in full.

From Germany, the study has raised significant concerns regarding the BioNTech BNT162b2 RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. The research aimed to analyze the vaccine's components and their effects on human cells, particularly focusing on the presence of residual DNA within the vaccine.

Key findings that are hard to ignore

Spike protein production: the study successfully demonstrated that the vaccine's modified RNA (modRNA) can be taken up by human cells (specifically HEK293 cells), leading to the production of spike proteins. Notably, the resulting spike protein expression lasted longer than seven days, contrary to initial expectations that it would be localized to the muscle cells for a short period.

Residual DNA presence. A major concern highlighted in the study is the detection of significant amounts of residual DNA in all tested vaccine lots. The DNA concentrations found (ranging from 32.7 ng to 43.4 ng per clinical dose) far exceed the allowable limit of 10 ng set by international regulatory bodies. This residual DNA includes not just fragments of the spike gene but also other plasmid genes, including an SV40 promoter/enhancer sequence.

Exosome export. The research showed that the spike proteins are not merely stuck to the cell membrane; instead, they are packaged into exosomes, which are tiny vesicles that can be released from cells and potentially travel throughout the body. This finding has major implications for the concept of shedding, suggesting that if exosomes contain plasmid DNA, it could be transmissible and might even have the ability to replicate, posing additional risks.

Implications of plasmid DNA. While it’s unclear whether the plasmids will express spike protein in mammalian cells, it's important to note that our bodies host many bacteria, which raises the possibility of bactofection—a process where foreign DNA could be taken up by bacterial cells.

Increased spike protein levels. The study quantified intracellular spike protein levels, finding that they peaked by day five and remained elevated on day seven. Furthermore, the amount of spike protein exported from the cells continued to rise, contradicting earlier models that suggested the spike proteins would remain anchored at the injection site and dissipate within 48 hours. Instead, HEK293 cells appear to be functioning as spike protein export factories.

Regulatory concerns

Until recently, the presence of the SV40 sequence was not disclosed, raising concerns about hidden risks that could anger regulatory authorities. In a transparent regulatory environment, this oversight could lead to suspensions and fines. However, Pfizer has acknowledged the presence of this sequence but has downplayed any associated side effects.

Calls for a moratorium are getting louder

The study calls for an immediate halt to the use of RNA-based vaccines until these safety concerns are thoroughly investigated and resolved. The findings contribute to ongoing discussions about the safety and regulation of COVID-19 vaccines, emphasizing the need for transparency and rigorous testing to ensure public health.

