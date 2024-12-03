As mentioned briefly already, on 25th November an international group of politicians and leading medical and other professionals wrote to the heads of state of ten European countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom) calling for a suspension of all modified mRNA vaccines, citing serious health concerns.

World Council for Health is proud to be part of this new initiative. As many of you will know, we have been calling for an end to the mRNA injection roll-out from the very start in 2021. Backed by our amazing donors, volunteers and contributors, we’ve done everything from writing to heads of state and regulatory agencies and delivering notices of liability, to standing in the street on rainy Saturdays, handing out leaflets to passers by.

The landscape looks very different in 2024 to how it did in 2021. Today, with so many vaccine-related deaths and reported adverse events numbering in the many millions, too many people are now aware that something is very wrong indeed. So, where once such letters were met with stony silence, now it is a different matter.

Share

In fact, this particular letter has been inspired by a similar initiative from Mr. Russell Broadbent MP in Australia. As a direct consequence, the local government of Port Hedland, Western Australia voted to suspend Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines until they are tested for excessive levels of foreign DNA. They also voted to share this information to all GPs in the area, as well as all 537 councils in Australia. That is a fantastic result!

We have never stopped doing what we can to inform people about this scandal. This letter is just the latest and, together with the entire NORTH Group, we hope and trust that it helps bring the change we all need to see: an urgent withdrawal of all mRNA injections.

You can read and download the letter below, together with the lay summary that accompanies it. Please share widely!

Letter from NORTH Group

To: All Heads of States Date: 25th November 2024

Notice of extreme concern about COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccine safety and quality to prime ministers and governing bodies of the Nordic and Baltic countries and the United Kingdom.

Excessive levels of residual DNA identified in Australian samples confirming data from France, Germany, Canada, and the USA. The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other extremely serious conditions.

As an international group of politicians and qualified professionals, we are gravely concerned about the effects of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines on our populations and call for their immediate suspension. We wish to focus your attention on three critical issues regarding the deployment of COVID-19 modified mRNA products that have profound implications for the health of our nations’ citizens.

COVID-19 vaccines were never tested for their ability to block viral transmission. Hence, medical product regulators, as well as governments and governmental bodies, misled people in order to coerce them into accepting these products.

COVID-19 vaccines resulted in an unprecedented level of reported side effects, including deaths . Reproducible analyses of public data shows that it was a lottery as to which batch a person received and the side effects that they may have experienced.

Analyses by multiple, independent scientists evidence variable and excessive levels of residual plasmid DNA in vials of Pfizer and Moderna’s products - this foreign DNA is a by-product of the manufacturing processes and should never have made it into commercial vials.

The above points raise critical but unquantified risks for human health that have been systematically avoided by the regulatory authorities charged with their oversight. Therefore, on behalf of the public we call for:

An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and a product recall.

An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.

Scientific evidence that documents that there is absolutely no risk of damage to human DNA.

For more detailed information please see the accompanying scientific summaries. Considering this information, we ask for clear answers to the following questions:

What is required to set up an independent and transparent public and forensic inquiry into the regulatory processes leading to the approval of these products? Is there anything that prevents the minister from initiating and prioritizing research into potential links between mRNA vaccines and cancer, infertility, or other acute, chronic and genetic diseases.

With this scientifically supported threat to current human health and that of future generations, we have identified the risk. We respectfully ask that you act in the interest of your country’s citizens, upon which you were elected.

With the utmost concern and respect,

Dr Rosamond Jones, MBBS, MD, FRCPCH, on behalf of the UK members of the NORTH group

To view the letter in full, including all signatories and references, please click on the file below:

North Group Letter 2024 11 25 433KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The NORTH Group has also published a scientific lay summary to support its letter - and the points it makes are both incontrovertible and damning. It itemises how people around the world were lied to, deceived, misled and coerced into taking so-called ‘vaccines’ that were never even designed to stop transmission. It outlines how the European Medicine Agency suppressed information on clear safety signals that should have led to the immediate recall of all mRNA injections. And, it goes into further detail on the nature of the DNA contamination and the risks and ramifications of this. Here is the summary available to download in full:

North Group Summary 2024 11 25 Uk 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you find value in our work and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH