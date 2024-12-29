As we reflect on 2024, we have made significant strides in our mission to broaden public knowledge and sense-making through science and shared wisdom and to improve health outcomes for all. We are deeply grateful for your support and we want to share with you just some of the remarkable achievements made possible by your contributions (note that all paid subscriptions on this Substack go directly to supporting the work at World Council for Health).

A new website!

This year, thanks to your support, we proudly relaunched the World Council for Health website and newsletter, creating a more accessible platform to share vital health information with our international audience. The renewed website and newsletter have allowed us to connect with more people and offer them the resources they need to make informed health choices.

More Country Councils

We are now active in more than 35 countries with more coming on board every month.

Calling the WHO to account

During 2024 we continued our campaign to Exit the WHO, attending international parliamentary debates on the IHR amendments and on 6 May, issuing WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus and his colleagues Cease and Desist Notices of Liability.

More community outreach and health guides!

We have reached hundreds of new people during our Outreach Days in towns and cities in more than 15 locations across the UK, Ireland, Japan and Switzerland and launched our new bestselling Health Guide Series to help support everyone to detox and heal.

New detox study launched

Your generosity also made possible the launch of the WCH Detox Study, conducted in partnership with the Control Group.

This ground-breaking, people-led, prospective observational study is one of the first of its kind, and it promises to provide valuable insights into detoxification methods that prioritize individual autonomy and well-being. Why not join the study yourself? Perfect for a new year health regime!

Powerful movie screenings

In addition, your donations supported multiple Protocol 7 movie screenings, a film produced and directed by Andy Wakefield that explores the topic of autism and its potential links to vaccines.

… and a fabulous Detox Fair!

Finally, your ongoing support enabled us to organize the Detox Fair, a dynamic event that brought together individuals, experts, and organizations to share knowledge and promote effective, holistic approaches to health and well-being including the vaccine injured. Here’s a link to one of the videos from the event:

So, thank you!

None of these achievements would have been possible without your belief in the work we do, together we are creating a new paradigm for health and wellbeing.

As we look forward to 2025, we are excited for the continued progress we can make with your support, we have so much planned. Thank you once again!

Wishing you and your family a joyful and healthy holiday season.

With gratitude,

World Council for Health Team