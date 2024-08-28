Dr Maarten Fornerod

A Japanese research group has now reported on new analysis that confirms vaccine-induced myocarditis is a serious cause for concern. Myocarditis is a known serious side effect of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, mainly affecting young men and boys.

The researchers consulted the passive Japanese adverse event database JADER for this purpose (comparable to the European Eudravigilance or US VAERS databases), for the years 2004 to 2023. They found that, by December 2023:

Half of mRNA vaccine-induced myocarditis had completely resolved

25% (Pfizer) and 40% (Moderna) were in remission

7% (Pfizer) and 5% (Moderna) were not cured

6% (Pfizer) and 2% (Moderna) had permanent damage

13% (Pfizer) and 8% (Moderna) had died (see Figure 1).

In approximately half of the reports of myocarditis (919/1846) or pericarditis (321/761), the adverse event was reported from the corona mRNA vaccines.

The authors emphasize that these spontaneous reports do not reflect the real risk of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA vaccination, because prospective studies are needed for this. One of the few prospective studies in this area comes from Korea and reports an incidence of myocarditis in boys/young men (13-18 years) of 3.5%.

Outcome of mRNA vaccination induced myocarditis (A-C) and pericarditis (D-F). Figure 4 from (1), colors adjusted for clarity.

During vaccination campaigns, the government, mainstream media and medical organizations usually mention the following points regarding this side effect:

the risk of myocarditis due to corona infection is higher than due to vaccination

vaccination-induced myocarditis is mild

vaccination-induced myocarditis resolves quickly

A comprehensive literature review by Meester and Jacob argues that these three assertions are untenable (p.149-154). Especially in young healthy men, it is very likely that the risk of myocarditis due to vaccination is greater due to vaccination than due to infection. The "mild course" assertion has been refuted by the literature since 2022.

Although the majority of cases are men aged 12-30, a significant minority of cases are women (myocarditis: 22%, pericarditis: 26%) or older than 30 years (myocarditis: 32%, pericarditis: 40%). The complaints start on average 7.36 days after vaccination for myocarditis and 5.89 days for pericarditis.

The WCH advises a moratorium on mRNA vaccinations due to the large number of side effects, including serious, unexplained excess mortality, unexplained birth rate decline and low effectiveness.