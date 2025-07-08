World Council for Health

Mark Brody
1d

Here's an interesting idea for an experiment: Ask A.I. if having AI prescribe medications is a good idea. Ask it to explain its reasoning in depth. AI is unable to implement abductive reasoning which draws on intuition, empirical observation in the clinic, and individual idiosyncrasies that are not easily programmable. As such, A.I. cannot have what we call "judgment" - which is based on abductive reasoning. Judgment can be fallible, but it also is indispensable. Does one really want to have decisions made by a thinker who lacks all judgment? And then there is the matter of informed consent. If the A.I. is programmed by someone friendly to big Pharma, it's game over.

Esty
1d

Thank you for covering this, no I would not trust an AI doctor. We are all individual, and one size definitely does not fit all. Nothing can replace a good GP, their expertise and knowledge coupled with a compassionate and caring attitude can alleviate peoples anxieties and concerns like no other. We just need to use more natural medicines wherever possible.

In the perfect world that is!

