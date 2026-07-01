At the recent Better Way Conference USA, Dr. Mark Trozzi —co-founder of WCH Canada and member of the WCH Steering Committee— gave a presentation on his specialist field: emergency care. The title was ‘First Aid: DIY Tips in Emergencies.’

This information saves lives —as has been proved time and time again. Everybody should be aware of the essentials.

‘What I want to share with you today is something that I hope you’ll carry with you […] what do you do in the worst situations, when someone’s really sick or really injured, where you go: ‘They’re gonna die!’ Now luckily, unlike all the complicated stuff, it’s kind of easy. There’s some simple hand-holds.” —Dr. Mark Trozzi, presentation intro

Share

A taster:

In this sample clip, Dr. Trozzi takes us through the basis of critical resuscitation: Airway, Breathing, Circulation.

How to Watch the Full Recording

The full video of his presentation is free to our paid subscribers, at the bottom of this post.

Alternatively, to access the entire Conference recording, you can buy a Conference virtual pass at https://www.betterwayconference.org/live. Price is $30, with no expiry.

(N.B. This does not include the Cancer Workshop, which is a separate purchase)

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.