World Council for Health Welcomes the Appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services
World Council for Health (WCH) welcomes the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).
FK Jr.’s decades-long commitment to health, environmental activism, and standing up for the rights of individuals, including free speech, aligns with our mission to promote health and well-being on individual, community and societal levels.
His dedication to addressing critical health challenges such as chronic disease and harms caused by pharmaceutical, agricultural and environmental products, challenging conflicts of interest, holding powerful entities accountable, and advocating for informed decision-making heralds a new chapter in U.S. health—one that prioritizes transparency, empowerment, and a focus on people-centric care.
Read the full statement:
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/world-council-for-health-welcomes-the-appointment-of-robert-f-kennedy-jr/
I cried tonight. What a wonderful day for America and for the world. At last the truth will be allowed. Every democrat who voted against RFK is egregious. They should step down now. They have shown their complete and utter lack of care of the American people. Shame on them.
Let us hope he addresses the ludicrous vaccine strategy for children. Anecdotally, Headteacher groups of which I am a member, have all remarked on the rise of autism like syndromes and the sickness levels of this generation of babies and young children. Then maybe the UK will follow suit.