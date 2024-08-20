Initially arising in opposition to UK ‘vaccine passports,’ the Together Association has now been campaigning on a range of freedom related topics - including against mandates and over-influence of the WHO - for three years, and their third anniversary event on 20 September has an exciting speaker lineup.

World Council for Health will have a presence at the event and we have organised for our supporters to be in with a chance of getting free tickets, or a discount.

Together have agreed to make 10 first prizes of pairs of tickets worth nearly £50 available free for a WCH prize draw!

But everyone who enters will win a second prize of a money-off coupon code, so you can’t lose by entering.

Go to this link to enter the free prize draw

To go into the prize draw, you just need to register for Together’s free email newsletter via the special online form at the link above - just make sure you do it by the deadline, end of Friday, 23 August.

The 10 winners of the free tickets will be contacted by email, and everyone else who registers will get a special coupon code for £4 off tickets.

(If you already get Together’s email newsletter, you can still register via the link above and go into the draw.)

The event takes place on the evening of Friday 20 September at the Central Hall, Westminster, a Grade II listed building, with around 2,000 freedom-loving people expected to come and gather strength for the huge challenges ahead.

The confirmed speakers so far include:

Neil Oliver

Neil has been a truly inspirational voice championing freedom since the Covid period, his pungent video monologues bringing international renown. Author of 14 books, Neil has also presented 19 series for national broadcasters including Coast, recorded two major podcast series, hosts a live show on GB News and broadcasts weekly on his online Channel.

Bev Turner

One of very few public voices calling for a proportionate response to Covid, Bev (interviewed here by Together’s Alan Miller) has been an inspiration to so many these last couple of years, also backing the legal challenge to Covid jabs for kids despite media smears and attacks. As a GB News presenter, Bev is a rare breed in consistently asking important questions from a freedom perspective and we’re delighted she will be able to join us.

Matt Le Tissier

Legendary Southampton and England footballer Matt has become more widely known in recent years for sticking his head above the parapet to ask for an independent investigation into the apparent increase in cardiac and respiratory events among professional footballers on the pitch following the Covid jab rollout. “An independent investigation would mean that people were open-minded enough to look at the reasons why we’re seeing what we’re seeing. That’s all I’ve ever asked for. We need to know the truth,” he said.

Allison Pearson

A well-known Telegraph columnist, best-selling novelist, and interviewer, Allison was one of very few high profile critics of the Covid response in the media, for which she faced attacks and the usual smears. Her popular Planet Normal podcast (co-hosted with Liam Halligan) was a beacon of sanity for many in those dark days, providing a platform for important counter-voices including Anders Tegnell, Lord Sumption, Dr Jay Bhattacharya, Prof Carl Heneghan, Hugh Osmond, Dr John Lee, Prof Sunetra Gupta and many more. More recently Allison has put Net Zero policy and gender ideology under the same kind of deserved scrutiny.

Katharine Birbalsingh

Known as “Britain’s Strictest Headmistress,” Katharine (interviewed recently here by Jordan Peterson) is founder and head teacher of Michaela Community School, a free school in Brent, north-west London ranked top in the country last year for “Progress 8”, a measure of how much a secondary school has helped pupils improve since primary school. In 2019 she was awarded the Contrarian Prize, appointed CBE in 2020 and in 2021 appointed chair of the Social Mobility Commission. Earlier this year she won a heavily publicised High Court ruling that the prayer ban she had introduced to her school was lawful.

Zuby (By live video link)

Author, rapper and host of the popular Real Talk podcast, Zuby has been an influential online voice in recent years. A strong voice of reason against the Covid response, Zuby earlier received media attention after posting on Twitter a video of himself lifting a 238kg weight and stating he had broken the British women’s deadlift record while “identifying as a woman.”

Baroness Claire Fox

Claire, an original Together Declaration signatory, was made a member of the House of Lords in 2020, and has been unusual in using her voice in that house in support of freedom, notably on the Covid lockdowns, mandates and vaccine passports, cashless society and debanking, and the Online Safety Bill (now Act). Elected MEP in 2019, and visiting professor at the University of Buckingham, Claire is also the director of the Academy of Ideas, and convenes the yearly Battle of Ideas festival. The longest standing panelist on BBC Radio 4’s The Moral Maze for over 20 years until 2020, Claire has consistently championed free speech, authoring the book I Find That Offensive. And it is on the prospects for true free speech that we look forward to hearing from Claire, at our 3rd Anniversary Event!

Dan Wootton

Journalist and broadcaster Dan was a powerful and articulate voice against lockdowns, vaccine passports and other Covid overreach, and has been a loyal supporter of Together since the start. After controversially parting company with GB News as a result of comments made by Laurence Fox on his show, Dan successfully launched his own independent platform, Dan Wootton Outspoken, continuing to shine a light on “Nut Zero” and “the Ofcommunists” among other topics in his typical punchy style. Who better to talk to us about the outlook with the old media, the new media, censorship and more?

PLUS: A special LIVE musical performance by comedian Dominic Frisby!

As we all know, the ability to meet at scale like this was taken away from us in the last few years, so we shouldn't take it for granted. WCH will have a table at the event, so please come and say hello!

Once again:

To go into the prize draw, all you need to do is register for Together’s free email newsletter VIA THIS SPECIAL FORM by end of Friday, 23 August:

Go to this link to enter the free prize draw

Shortly after that date, the 10 winners of the free tickets will be contacted by email.

Everyone else who registers will get a special coupon code for £4 off tickets.

(If you already get Together’s email newsletter, you can still register via the link above and go into the draw.)

We hope to see many of you at the event on Friday 20 September in London!

If you find value in this Substack and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH