A groundbreaking 2025 study has found that rats exposed to wireless radiation during pregnancy had significant brain damage in their offspring.

Published in the International Journal of Developmental Neuroscience, the study found that EMF exposure caused:

Damage to the hippocampus — the brain’s memory and learning center)

Shrunken, dark-stained neurons , indicating cell death

Increased levels of PARP-1 and Caspase-3 — these are proteins linked to cell death)

The most severe effects occured during late pregnancy, which is when brain development peaks.

“This could lead to long-term cognitive deficits, raising concerns about EMF exposure during early development.” Theodora Scarato, Environmental Health Sciences

Why This Matters for Humans

While this study was on rats, human brain development follows similar neurogenesis patterns in the womb. Given that wireless radiation is now ubiquitous (think phones, Wifi and Bluetooth), minimizing exposure during pregnancy is a precautionary step worth considering. That’s certainly one country’s approach…

How China protects pregnant women (and what you can do)

In China, pregnant women are advised to wear anti-radiation protective gowns to shield against electromagnetic fields. While the efficacy of these garments is debated, the precautionary principle is clear: reduce exposure where possible.

Simple ways to minimize wireless exposure:

Use wired internet (Ethernet) instead of Wifi Keep phones away from your belly (use speakerphone or airtube headsets) Avoid wireless baby monitors (opt for wired audio monitors) Avoid laptop/tablet use on your lap (use a wired connection).

Other Studies Supporting Wired Over Wireless

Baby monitors disrupt babies’ sleep. Wireless baby monitors emit constant radiation and have been linked to disrupted infant sleep patterns (Environmental Health News, 2024). 4G Radiation messes with babies’ thyroid function. A 2023 study found that 4G radiation may interfere with thyroid hormones, which are crucial for fetal brain development (EHN, 2023). EMFs even before birth could cause ADHD and memory issues. A 2021 meta-analysis suggested that prenatal EMF exposure could be associated with ADHD and memory deficits (Guxens et al., 2021).

Better Safe Than Sorry

We don’t yet have definitive proof that wireless radiation causes harm in humans—but the animal evidence is concerning enough to take simple precautions. Switching to wired options during pregnancy is an easy, low-cost way to reduce potential risks.

After all, if China is taking steps to protect expecting mothers, maybe we should too.

