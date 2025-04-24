If the effectiveness of a medicine can be measured by the strength of mainstream suppression of it, then homeopathy must pack quite a punch. For decades it has been dismissed as ‘quackery’ (thank you Wikipedia), but did you know it was once the therapy of choice?

This enormous homage to its founder, Samuel Hahnemann in Washington D.C., rather gives it away:

Samuel Hahnemann statue, Washington D.C. Photo: Mark Summerfield/Alamy.

In fact, there were once over 100 dedicated homeopathy hospitals in the US alone. So what changed, and when?

Homeopath, podcaster and author Lisa Strbac takes us on a fascinating exploration in her talk from the Health Hub event that took place in London in February this year. Her talk is now available in full for all paid WCH Substack subscribers - just scroll down to watch.

Here’s a quick look at what she covers:

How one sceptic assigned the task of debunking homeopathy became its biggest convert (and how Lisa followed the exact same path).

The energetic nature of homeopathy. It’s not a chemical medicine - find out how the remedies are made.

How we’re just now starting to understand the science behind homeopathy. Did you know Luc Montagnier was one of several scientists researching the ability of water to carry energetic imprints?

How homeopathic remedies are like songs, tailored to the individual.

When to use arnica and when to use aconite - this simple distinction is so helpful!

Why the highest form of homeopathy is first aid, and the side effects of using it (don’t worry, they’re positive!)

An overview of all the different uses of homeopathy, including as a powerful detox tool.

Whether you’re a complete sceptic, have dabbled in it, or are familiar with this powerful medicine, Lisa’s presentation is packed with fascinating and practical information you can start to implement in your own life, today. Take a look!