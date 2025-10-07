World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Austin's avatar
Mike Austin
14hEdited

Here is the link to the Bill. https://bills.parliament.uk/publications/62773/documents/7087

And here are some relevant quotes:

"16LB Consistent identifiers for children

(1) The Secretary of State may by regulations specify a description of consistent identifier for the purposes of this section.

(2) “Consistent identifier” means any identifier (such as, for example, a number or code used for identification purposes) that—

(a) relates to a child, and

(b) forms part of a set of similar identifiers that is of general application.

(3) Subsection (4) applies if—

(a) a designated person (see subsection (10)) processes information about a child, and

(b) the child is one to whom a consistent identifier of the description specified under subsection (1) relates"

...

"(10)

In this section “designated person” means a person designated for the purposes of this section in regulations made by the Secretary of State."

This means that the process is out of the hands of parents and cannot be opted-out! There is a petition against this that needs to get as many votes as the proposed 'BritCard' digital ID but has under 90,000 votes so far. Let's also give this a 2,700,000 vote hammering!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 World Council for Health
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture