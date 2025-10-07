It’s the biggest data-power grab we’ve seen in years.

Hidden in the small print of the Bill is a clause creating a “consistent identifier” for every child. That means a single number used to join up all their data — from school records to health, social care, attendance, safeguarding and more. Once that identifier exists, it becomes the foundation for a lifetime digital record, whether we call it an ID or not.

The spin, and the reality

Ministers claim it’s about helping vulnerable children. In reality, it allows mass data-sharing across government and commercial systems, without consent, oversight, or clear limits on future use. We’ve already seen how school and pupil databases have been misused and sold on. This Bill doesn’t fix that — it expands it.

Meanwhile, the tech giants and data contractors who stand to profit from this are busy rebranding themselves as “privacy champions.” Even companies like Palantir, whose business model depends on data integration, are suddenly distancing themselves from the Digital ID project. That looks less like ethics and more like a PR move to appear neutral while they quietly prepare the infrastructure for what’s coming next.

The stark implications

The truth is simple: data is the new currency, and children’s data is its most valuable long-term asset. Whoever controls the identifiers controls the future marketplace of identity, health, and behaviour.

If you care about freedom, privacy, and the right to grow up without being tagged and tracked, this is the moment to act. Please read the petition and sign it now:

👉 https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/722377

This isn’t a left or right issue. It’s about protecting the next generation before their digital lives are decided for them.

This is a classic example of ‘Don’t look over here, look over there …’

For further information…

See our previous article for more on the issues surrounding Digital ID (whatever name or disguise it goes by), the dangers we face once it establishes a hold over our lives, and some worrying precedents from around the world: