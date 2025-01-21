Stop press: read World Council for Health’s statement on this here.

Detox from the WHO!

We’ve been gradually releasing the panel conversations and workshops from last June’s Detox & Wellbeing Fair.

Today, we’re releasing the final conversation - and given Trump’s proposal to exit the WHO, it could not be better timed. Titled ‘Detox from the WHO’, this could be the most important discussion yet.

In it, Dr Tess Lawrie and Richard Vobes discuss what the WHO has in mind for humanity - and it’s a grim picture. In short, the WHO is run by psychopaths who want to seize control of you, your body, your mind, and your children. If that sounds extreme, please watch the conversation - it’s just fact.

Importantly, the conversation moves on to positive, practical solutions. Here’s where it gets really inspiring. Because it’s not just about pushing our politicians to follow Trump’s suit - actually it goes far deeper.

This is about reclaiming sovereignty over your health and your life.

It’s about moving to a decentralised model where each individual is fully empowered, and where people come together to take practical action - not dictated by undemocratic bodies like the WHO, but by the needs of the community and environment of which they are part.

It’s not enough to just focus on our individual health. We are not islands, we are interconnected. As such, the health of our families, communities and societies, all feed into each other and into our own personal wellbeing. So, detoxing our bodies and detoxing our societies - including detoxing from the WHO and even the reliance on politicians - all this goes hand in hand.

As Tess explains in the video, we can’t comply our way out of tyranny, but we can create our way out of it. Have a watch, and please share widely!

If you find value in our work and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

