World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Sterry's avatar
Alan Sterry
5h

In my You Tube feed yesterday was this short video by Robert F. Kennedy Jnr. It's about him having written a letter to the German health authorities. Apparently some German medics were not followings ze orders and thinking for themselves in Covid. Heaven forbid !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lo8VOjbxLE0

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 World Council for Health · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture