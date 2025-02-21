Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, a renowned microbiologist and former chair of the Doctors for Covid Ethics and co-founder of the MWGFD has been embroiled in a legal battle in Germany since 2021. The case stems from two public statements he made in April and September 2021, which led to charges of Volksverhetzung (incitement of hatred) and an alleged trivialization of the Holocaust.

The first charge relates to an April 2021 interview where Bhakdi criticized Israel’s Covid-19 policies, drawing parallels to historical events. The second charge arises from a September 2021 speech in Kiel, where he likened the global vaccination campaign to a "second Holocaust." These statements sparked widespread backlash, leading to multiple criminal complaints filed by individuals and organisations, including the Jewish Community Berlin.

Prof. Bhakdi has since repeatedly expressed his high views on Jewish culture and people and that the allegations were put entirely out of context.

Key legal developments

Initial charges and freispruch (acquittal): In May 2023, after a one-day trial at the Amtsgericht Plön (Plön District Court), Judge Malte Grundmann acquitted Bhakdi of both charges. The court found that his statements, while controversial, did not meet the legal threshold for criminal liability under German law. Prosecution’s appeal: Dissatisfied with the verdict, the Schleswig-Holstein General Prosecutor’s Office, led by Chief Prosecutor Silke Füssinger, filed an appeal. The prosecution argued that Bhakdi’s statements trivialized the Holocaust and incited hatred, warranting a reevaluation of the case. Latest update: The appeal hearing, originally scheduled for February 27-28, 2025, at the Landgericht Kiel (Kiel Regional Court), has been postponed. New dates are yet to be announced. This delay follows the prosecution’s decision to continue pursuing the case despite the initial acquittal.

Free speech is under attack

The case has drawn significant attention as it represents an attack on free speech, particularly regarding dissenting views on Covid-19 policies.

Procedural complexities, including disputes over evidence and allegations of judicial bias have marked the legal proceedings. Bhakdi’s defence team has consistently argued that his statements were taken out of context and that the charges are politically motivated.

What happens next?

As the case moves to the Landgericht Kiel, the outcome of the appeal will be closely watched. For now, the postponement of the hearing means that the legal saga continues, with no immediate resolution in sight. We’ll continue to keep you updated as new developments arise.

The World Council for Health firmly stands behind a very competent, humble and compassionate hero of our time: Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, and hopes that the case against him will be dropped soon to enable a true scientific debate on the events of the last years and their consequences.