Did you know that ongoing exposure to artificial electromagnetic fields not only affects those who are “EMF-sensitive”? It actually impacts all living beings: humans, the animal kingdom and the natural world around us.

The problem is this: over time, we adapt. This adaptation —or habituation— is not to our benefit. For while we might be able to function on the surface as we go about our day-to-day lives, we remain vulnerable to the damage that continued exposure is doing to us: physiologically, neurologically and psychologically.

Christof Plothe, D.O. is a longstanding osteopath and naturopath. He is the Science Lead for World Council for Health, and a member of its Steering Committee. Keith Cutter is a survivor of electromagnetic poisoning, who works to spreads awareness about reducing personal exposure.

In this thought-provoking interview hosted by Keith, Christof explores the many issues surrounding EMF — which are all too often ignored, dismissed or actively suppressed. These include:

exposure, inflammation, tissue and nerve damage, autonomic imbalance and oxidative stress;

the problems of habituation and the false sense that all is well;

the noticeable differences when our environment is “electrically pristine”;

practical recovery steps such as the use of tuning forks, bioresonance and natural frequencies;

how a misleading narrative regarding EMF safety has been shaped for many years — and still continues.

“We’re an electric body. Of course if you get exposed to fields that are far above what controls our brain, our heart, our muscles, even the mitochondria — even the little cells all have their electric potential— if it exceeds that, of course, it’s common sense that it must have an influence on our body.” —Christof Plothe, D.O. (in video: 3:01—3:21)

To watch the video in full , go to: https://youtu.be/-2bEYEQ5EbQ

To read Keith Cutter’s overview and reflections on this conversation, go to:

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Previous Articles by WCH on Electromagnetic Radiation

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https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/what-is-5g-health-risks/

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