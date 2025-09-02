For the past four years, a single medical intervention has been at the center of the most aggressive global public health campaign in history. Promoted as a safe and effective "vaccine", it was mandated for billions, separating the employed from the unemployed, the social from the isolated, and the ‘trusting’ from the ‘hesitant’.

We were told the science was settled. We were told it was our civic duty. We were told it was the only way back to normal.

But a very different, disturbingly consistent scientific picture is now emerging from the ashes of that narrative. One of unprecedented harm, regulatory malfeasance, and a profound betrayal of public trust. The evidence, compiled by courageous physicians and scientists worldwide who risked everything, leads to one inescapable conclusion:

The COVID-19 mRNA injections are an unsafe, ineffective, and contaminated gene therapy that must be immediately withdrawn from the global market.

Share

The Illusion of Efficacy and the Reality of Harm

Put simply, the foundational promises made about these products have proven false.

They do not prevent infection. They do not stop transmission. We know this because the officials who mandated them later contracted and spread the virus themselves.

Furthermore, numerous studies now demonstrate negative efficacy — meaning the vaccinated are at a higher risk of infection than the unvaccinated after a few months. The oft-repeated claim that these products saved 14 million lives has been roundly debunked:

These products were sold as a shield against severe disease. Yet, real-world data from millions of patients shows catastrophic signals of harm:

A +510% increased risk of myocarditis (99M cohort study).

A +286% increase in heart attacks, +240% in strokes, +199% in arrhythmias (85M cohort study).

An 81-82% miscarriage rate in early pregnancies, as revealed in Pfizer’s own data and a subsequent New England Journal of Medicine reanalysis—a rate comparable to abortion drugs.

A surge in aggressive, so-called "turbo cancers" linked to immune disruption and other mechanisms caused by the injections.

This is not a list of rare side effects. This is a signature of systemic injury.

The Contamination Catastrophe

Perhaps the most alarming recent development comes from the lab of Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, a renowned cancer geneticist. Taking on an ‘internet dare’, his team used their expertise in high-precision DNA sequencing to analyze vials of the mRNA vaccines.

What they found was not theoretical. It was tangible.

Significant pieces of foreign DNA contamination.

We have reported on this extensively, including holding an expert panel on the matter:

The immediate question was whether this plasmid DNA could integrate into the human genome. Based on molecular biology first principles, the answer was a concerning ‘yes’. But Dr. Buckhaults did what true science demands: he designed an experiment to find out.

His team ‘vaccinated’ normal human colon cells in a lab, cultured them for over a month to remove all external vaccine residue, and then performed an ultra-sensitive PCR test on the genomic DNA of these human cells.

The result? Evidence of genetic integration.

This finding shatters the long-held claim that mRNA vaccines cannot alter human DNA. The presence of SV40 promoter sequences in this contaminating DNA, specifically included to enhance gene expression, only heightens the risk of oncogenesis (cancer development).

The Unforgivable Sin: Transgenerational Harm

If the direct harm wasn't enough, evidence now points to a potential legacy of damage passed to the next generation—a violation of the most fundamental medical ethics.

A devastating new analysis of CDC data by The Ethical Skeptic reveals a 77% excess death rate among children aged 0-4 who were neither infected with COVID-19 nor vaccinated. Their only exposure? Being born to parents who received the mRNA injections.

This isn't a minor statistical blip. It represents 17,975 excess deaths in this cohort alone.

The mortality increases cut across multiple organ systems:

Renal function: +135%

Meningitis: +112%

Sepsis/viral susceptibility: +90%

Congenital malformations: +51%

This data suggests two horrific risks:

teratogenic effects (damage to the fetus during pregnancy), and transgenerational epigenetic effects (changes passed through germline cells that affect future generations).

The long-standing decline in U.S. infant mortality reversed abruptly in 2021, precisely coinciding with the mass vaccination of childbearing-age adults. This is a historic break from three decades of progress.

We are potentially altering the human genome and passing on a legacy of sickness and death to children who never consented. This is no longer just about individual risk; it is about our collective biological future.

A Premeditated Failure of Regulatory Capture

How did this happen? Leaked protocols from agencies like Germany’s RKI and testimony from Italy show that the push was driven by political pressure, not medical science.

These products were misclassified as "vaccines" to bypass the far stricter regulatory pathways required for gene therapies, which would have demanded 10+ years of rigorous safety testing. Critical studies on biodistribution, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, and fetal harm were simply skipped.

As detailed in a scathing August 2025 paper on Japan's regulatory failure, the updated Omicron boosters were authorized without any clinical trials—based solely on antibody data in mice. Known risks were deliberately excluded from package inserts, violating the sacred duty to warn both patients and physicians.

The regulatory agencies built to protect us became the primary facilitators of this disaster.

The Overwhelming Scientific Consensus You’re Not Hearing About

This is not a fringe view. The evidence is compiled in over 3,000 studies and culminated in three recent, explosive peer-reviewed papers that together form an irrefutable case for immediate action:

Zywiec et al. (J Am Phys Surg, Aug 2025) conclude that both the virus and the injections represent violations of the Biological Weapons Convention, driven by a "chilling picture of deliberate design and systemic harm." Ueda et al. (Science, Public Health Policy, Aug 2025) from Japan provide a forensic dismantling of their country's regulatory failure, stating "the revocation of their regulatory approval and immediate market withdrawal should be seriously considered." Hulscher et al. (Science, Public Health Policy, Jan 2025) review the overwhelming calls for market removal, noting that past vaccines were pulled for 10-53 deaths, while COVID-19 shots are linked to hundreds of thousands, far exceeding every FDA recall threshold.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The US has begun quietly to reverse course, withdrawing recommendations for young children and halting 22 mRNA research programs. Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has been a lone, consistent voice of warning. But this is not enough.

The damage is done, but we must stop adding to it. We must:

Demand an immediate global moratorium and market withdrawal of all COVID-19 mRNA and other genetic vaccine products. Halt all self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) platforms immediately, as they threaten to repeat this catastrophe on a larger scale. Launch independent international investigations under the Bioweapons Convention to assign accountability for this engineered calamity. Redirect public health toward early treatment protocols, nutritional support (like optimizing Vitamin D), and strengthening innate immunity.

If you are in the media, ask yourself and your colleagues a difficult question: Have you or your children been injected, your friends, your family and do you want this to continue after what you just read ? If not, can you report on this without cognitive dissonance? Your duty is to the public, not to a narrative.

The world deserves to know. Future generations deserve a chance. The science is no longer just clear; it is screaming. It is time to stop the gene therapy gamble.

Stand for truth. Stand for humanity. Spread the word.

Share