The German associations Ärzte für Aufklärung (“Doctors for Education”) and Ärzte stehen auf! (“Doctors stand up”) have added to the mounting appeals to stop the ineffective and unsafe modRNA injections.

Separately, an open letter on the same theme has been written by Germany’s most prominent early scientific critics of the coronavirus measures. Their letter unequivocally states that genetic engineering interventions for the prevention of infectious diseases must be stopped and banned immediately.

1) The call for a moratorium by German doctor associations Ärzte für Aufklärung and Ärzte stehen auf!

As well as vaccine technology and vaccine harms, this letter addresses other notorious measures of the Covid era. Its writers demand that lockdowns, mask mandates, government interference in the doctor-patient relationship, and “misuse of science for political agendas” must never be allowed to repeat – and that all those responsible for the harms caused must be held to account.

“We doctors and scientists demand: –an immediate stop to dangerous modRNA and saRNA technologies on humans and animals, as long as it cannot be scientifically proven beyond doubt that the benefit outweighs the harm –scientific, political and social reexamination of the excesses of corona measures, so that such violations of fundamental rights can never happen again.” –from Ärzte stehen auf! homepage

They conclude with a simple yet powerful statement:

“Politics must never again seize power over health, therapy, or the free medical profession, nor issue directives to physicians. Crimes against humanity of this kind must never be possible again — and no transfer of authority to the WHO or any other body lacking democratic legitimacy must ever be permitted.”

The full letter can be downloaded from https://www.aerztestehenauf.de, where it is available in several languages. The English version is below.

Stop Mrna Europe English 235KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2) Appeal by Sterz, Wodarg, Bhakdi et al. – and a call to action

In an open letter to scientists and medical practitioners, a group of distinguished experts in Germany have called for a stop to the use of modRNA technology as a preventive measure for infectious diseases. They refer to the shots as “poisons”.

Signatories are: Dr. med. vet. Helmut Sterz (former chief toxicologist at Pfizer); Dr. med. Wolfgang Wodarg; Prof. Dr. med. Sucharit Bhakdi; Prof. Dr. rer. nat. Stefan W. Hockertz; Attorney Philipp Kruse, LL.M; and Jens Wernicke, Publishing Director Rubikon-Verlag.

“We state at this point that any future administration of a modRNA injection … constitutes a life-threatening danger and thus, from our perspective, without informed individual assessment based on extensive knowledge, must be considered a serious crime.” (Open letter by Sterz et al.)

They make the following key points (translated from the original German):

All modRNA injections are harmful: “The injection causes a foreign protein produced by our own body cells (in the case of the Covid-19 shots, the “spike” protein) to provoke an autoimmune attack by our immune system on these cells. Additionally, damage occurs to endothelial cells lining our blood vessels, leading to vessel leakage and clot formation. When this happens in capillary areas, microthrombi form, which do not immediately cause death but lead to a reduction in the function of the affected organ. The tissue damage can be of varied kinds, also due to the systemic distribution of the vaccine throughout the body.”

The injections lead to inflammation of the heart, brain, and spinal cord, as well as promoting cancer

Mass DNA contamination has been known since 2023

Highly dangerous mRNA/ DNA hybrids, resistant to natural annihilation, can gain access to cell nuclei: “(Kevin) McKernan's group has discovered nanolipid-packaged hybrids in the vaccines, which arise from the mass production process using plasmids (bacterial mini-chromosomes). These hybrids cannot be destroyed by common methods. This is highly relevant from a criminal law perspective: BioNTech received regulatory approval for a process without (!) the use of bacterial plasmids. The packaging in lipid nanoparticles ensures that highly dangerous hybrids will enter all kinds of body cells. With every cell division, they enter the cell nuclei. It is well known that thanks to the artificial pseudouridine building blocks, they are quite resistant to the natural destruction mechanism. They are not sparks but veritable fireballs.”

“Rapid Process” development means deadly short-cuts Pfizer/ BioNTech’s Comirnaty product was rolled out en masse despite the absence of vital toxicity investigations. “Thus, humans became the test object without a safety net, although the Nuremberg Code strictly prohibits this.” (Open letter by Sterz et al.) Astonishingly, this includes a lack of dose-finding, mutagenicity, male fertility, juvenile toxicity, immunotoxicity and safety pharmacology studies: “Such an inadequate preclinical safety strategy, lacking any scientific justification, must be branded as inhumane and criminal. It seemed that all those responsible were only concerned with not losing any time before the approval of Comirnaty, so that enormous profits could be made before a supposed killer virus could be exposed as an ordinary flu.” “Due to the massive number of severe side effects and deaths in injected individuals shortly after the provisional approval of Comirnaty, the manufacturers should have investigated the causes of these adverse effects. Alternatively, the responsible authorities should have called for a moratorium. Nothing of the sort happened, and Pfizer and BioNTech still assure today that their gene therapy product is safe.”

Share World Council for Health

For more details and links to relevant studies, go to “Risk warning mRNA moratorium: 14 theses on the scientific dialog event” by MWM: Menschliche Wissenschaft und Medizin. PDFs of the evidence are also available for download.

The authors of the letter (Sterz, Wodarg, Bhakdi et al.) ask all readers to sign the mRNA Moratorium at:

To read more on the collusion between pharmaceutical corporations, health departments, governments and the military, see Dr. Helmut Sterz’s book published on 1st December 2025: "Die Impf-Mafia" ("The Vaccine Mafia").

World Council for Health, which has been calling to stop the injections since 2021, supports these moves. The genetic interventions must cease. There is a better way.

Find out what really happened to the science during 2021

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.