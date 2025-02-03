We’ll be discussing the implications of WHO's influence on health policies, national sovereignty, and individual freedoms, as well as the benefits of taking back power over health decisions and the potential consequences of continued WHO involvement.

Don’t miss this crucial conversation on shaping the future of health and freedom around the world!

Time: 7pm London | 9pm Cape Town | 2pm New York

Online: worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom | rumble.com/WorldCouncilForHealth

Share

Also coming up…

This Thursday’s Health Hub will be recorded!

We’re anticipating a fantastic day on Thursday at our now sold-out event, The Health Hub in London. This collaboration with Philly L Jay of The Wellness Way promises to be an empowering time, bringing together reputable speakers, therapists and exhibitors focused on holistic health and healing.

Watch this space as we'll be recording it and will release the recordings on the website after the event!

Free webinar on the PCR

For doctors and practitioners (and others interested), you are invited to a free 2-hour webinar on understanding the applications and pitfalls of PCR as a diagnostic test. Dr. Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse will share her expert knowledge on this critical and often misunderstood topic.

And finally…

If you haven’t already signed up for our innovative Detox and Wellbeing Study, check it out here: https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/research-project-1-the-wch-detox-wellbeing-study/

If you find value in our work and have the means, please consider making a contribution to support the World Council for Health. Thank you.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Refer a friend

Donate Subscriptions

Give Direct to WCH