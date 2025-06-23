ONLINE | FREE | TODAY: 6pm UTC | 7pm LONDON | 8pm CAPE TOWN | 2pm NEW YORK

We are delighted to welcome Dr Antonietta Gatti, PhD, Vice-president of the Nanodiagnostics Foundation, and Maria Crisler, a clinical research scientist for this special live event. Both of these nanotech experts have access to Scanning Electron Microscopes which they are using to independently elucidate the dangerous nanotechnologies being deployed in the new type of “vaccines”, in geoengineering, and elsewhere.

Dr. Antonietta Gatti will unveil the shocking link between nanoparticles and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), exposing how these microscopic poisons may be silently claiming young lives.

Maria Crisler will share her eye-opening research on nanotech in our environment and vaccines.

