📣Today: WCH Team Update - The Nano Threat: Small Tech, Big Harm
Are you concerned about the march towards nanotech? Join us live today for Better Way Today to find out more...
ONLINE | FREE | TODAY: 6pm UTC | 7pm LONDON | 8pm CAPE TOWN | 2pm NEW YORK
We are delighted to welcome Dr Antonietta Gatti, PhD, Vice-president of the Nanodiagnostics Foundation, and Maria Crisler, a clinical research scientist for this special live event. Both of these nanotech experts have access to Scanning Electron Microscopes which they are using to independently elucidate the dangerous nanotechnologies being deployed in the new type of “vaccines”, in geoengineering, and elsewhere.
Dr. Antonietta Gatti will unveil the shocking link between nanoparticles and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), exposing how these microscopic poisons may be silently claiming young lives.
Maria Crisler will share her eye-opening research on nanotech in our environment and vaccines.
WATCH LIVE ONLINE TODAY
Join us at: 6pm UTC | 7pm LONDON | 8pm CAPE TOWN | 2pm NEW YORK
http://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom
The “Watch Live Today” links referring to the 2pm New York time presentation, are broken….or go nowhere, because Safari on my iPhone can’t open either link. I find no instructions on how to attend this event online. Can you help? Thx!
They are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this right now....
https://t.co/2JDMB5wQi7