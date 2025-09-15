TODAY – The Autism Epidemic: Facing Facts & New Horizons
📣 Join us for a powerful, mind-opening conversation that challenges the medical view of autism…
We're back with our new 1-hour format Better Way Today live broadcast!
➡️TODAY: 15th September 2025 | FREE & ONLINE
In this special online event, first of a two-part series, WCH brings together leading international voices with different approaches to supporting & healing children & families with autism spectrum diagnoses, at a time when this discussion has reached the highest echelons of the US government.
Discover:
📍The carefully hidden costs of childhood vaccination schedules
📍The role of fear, power, & control in 'well baby' interventions
📍Evidence-based approaches to healing the harm done
📍Insights from professionals leading the change
📍Much more
Children are not medical calendars—they are sacred. Let's start to honour them.
Share this event: www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom