TODAY: Dimming the Sun: Method or Madness?
Join our expert panel (including anonymous whistleblower) for a timely discussion on this controversial topic.
Join Christof Plothe DO, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Aimee Villella McBride and our anonymous guest for an enlightening discussion focused on geo-engineering.
Happening LIVE today:
6PM UTC
7pm London
8pm Capetown
2pm New York
Also available on replay at the same link:
worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom
And, in case you missed it:
.