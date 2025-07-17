There have been renewed calls for parents to have their children vaccinated against measles, following an outbreak in Liverpool, UK. One child, reported ‘ill from measles and other health problems’, has sadly died. Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool has reported that it has treated 17 children since June and that cases are rising.

You may recall that back in February this year, there was a measles outbreak in Texas, USA. Our response was to issue a Substack post examining the data about measles and the MMR vaccination. This post is as relevant now as it was just a few months ago, so if you haven’t read it, please do so here:

Since then, WCH Steering Committee member Mark Trozzi has also published a post that explains the fundamentals and offers reassurance. Both articles together offer a clear perspective that can help parents make an informed decision. Here’s Mark’s post:

The idea that the only defence against measles is vaccination has embedded so strongly into the collective psyche that it is assumed to be incontrovertible fact. When science veers into dogma, it is no longer science; there is plenty of data to challenge this particular assumption, as the posts above indicate.

The antidote to fear in this case, is information. Parents, inform yourselves so you can make your decision based not out of fear, but out of reason. There is a better way!

Share