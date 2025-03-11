Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry currently requires that all travellers over 1 year old must receive a Meningococcal Meningitis vaccine in order to obtain a visa for Umrah:

As with all vaccines, there is cause for concern. The meningitis vaccines have been associated with adverse events including Guillain-Barré, anaphylaxis, auto-immune disorders and death. You have every right in international law to decline these requirements - and a Muslim colleague, doctor and friend of World Council for Health has designed an exemption form that you can use:

Here is a pdf version available to download:

Exemption Form 299KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Your health matters, and religious faith should never be subject to profiteering medicalisation. Please consider using this form to assert your rights and protect your health.

Share