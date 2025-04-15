The FDA is fast-tracking self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines, a technology so radical it makes the original COVID shots look like child’s play.

If you thought mRNA was sketchy, buckle up—saRNA is mRNA on steroids. It doesn’t just deliver genetic instructions; it self-replicates inside a person’s cells, turning their body into a mini-factory for synthetic proteins.

And guess what?

No long-term safety data. No real transparency. Just full-speed ahead.

Why saRNA is a Game-Changer (For All the Wrong Reasons)

It replicates like a virus Traditional mRNA degrades. saRNA keeps copying itself, potentially leading to uncontrolled spike protein production .

Early animal studies show prolonged spike persistence—meaning a body could be churning out toxic proteins for months. Shedding & transmission risk Yes, you read that right. Some experts warn saRNA could be transmissible —meaning vaccinated people might spread synthetic RNA to the unvaccinated.

Remember when they said COVID vax shedding was a conspiracy theory? Now, scientists openly discuss self-spreading vaccines for wildlife. Humans are next. Fast-tracked like a midnight bill in Congress The FDA granted Fast Track status to an saRNA bird flu shot (ARCT-2304), backed by BARDA and Bill Gates.

No long-term trials. Just trust us, bro science.

Meanwhile, the First mRNA Bioweapons Ban Could Hit Minnesota

In a historic move, Minnesota Rep. Shane Mekeland introduced the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act—the first state bill to classify mRNA injections as illegal bioweapons under existing WMD laws.

Why this matters:

If passed, it sets a legal precedent. Other states could follow.

It forces regulators to confront the bioweapon-like nature of synthetic gene therapies.

But Big Pharma isn’t slowing down. While Minnesota pushes back, the FDA is rubber-stamping saRNA for bird flu.

Myocarditis? More Like Myocardastrophe

A bombshell peer-reviewed study confirms what we’ve known for years:

COVID mRNA shots cause more myocarditis than the virus itself.

Young males (<40) are highest risk—yet regulators still push boosters.

"Mild and transient" myocarditis? Tell that to athletes dropping dead mid-game.

The study’s conclusion? "Remove mRNA products from the market."

But instead, the FDA’s response: "Here’s a self-replicating upgrade!"

This Fight Isn’t Over

saRNA is the next frontier of genetic experimentation—with even higher risks than COVID shots. Minnesota’s mRNA ban is a blueprint—pressure your state, district, nation to follow. The myocarditis data is undeniable—yet regulators keep doubling down.

If you thought COVID-era overreach was bad, saRNA could make it look like a dress rehearsal.

This isn’t just affecting the United States…

Japan and Europe have already approved its use on humans for COVID. Do you know about this?

Stay vigilant. Stay loud. Please contact your health officials and share this information widely.

