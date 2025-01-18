First up, we want to thank WCH Florida with all our hearts for their amazing Detox & Wellbeing Fair last weekend. So many people came along to hear practical, empowering information from the likes of Drs Pierre Kory, William Makis, Mark Trozzi, Tess Lawrie, Kimberley Biss, Jim Kusick, Joseph Ladapo, and Christof Plothe, DO.

A special thank you to our fellow Steering Committee member Dr Marivic Villa and her incredible team for making this event happen. You are truly an inspiration!

Events like these are about all of us coming together to learn more about how to take care of our health and wellbeing. They also help us take care of those we love and cherish. The amazing thing about taking control of your own health is that when you do this, you discover you’re far from alone. In fact, there’s a whole community learning along with you - and that’s a wonderful, reassuring thing to know.

So, with that in mind, why not come along if you can to our next in-person event?

Join us in London on 6th February for more health empowerment!

This Day of Healing at The Health Hub promises to be informative and inspirational. Here are the details:

Tickets start from just £20 and there’s a fantastic 40% discount offer available now for full day tickets. Just click on the image below for more details and to book. We hope to see you there!

Share