A bombshell new study in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) has finally done the math, and the figures are as staggering as they are revealing. Between 2000 and 2024, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) funnelled a cool $5.5 billion into the WHO’s coffers.

But this isn’t charity; it’s a corporate-style investment. And it has turned the world’s premier public health agency into a subsidiary of a private foundation.

Let’s break down what the data really shows.

The Second Most Powerful “Country” at the WHO

With this $5.5 billion, the Gates Foundation isn’t just a donor; it’s the second-largest funder of the WHO, trailing only the United States and leaving traditional powerhouses like Germany, China, and the entire European Union in the dust.

This financial muscle gives a single, unaccountable private foundation more direct influence over global health policy than most sovereign nations. The imbalance leaves nominally equal member states overshadowed and undermined.

In other words, your country gets one vote. Bill Gates gets a checkbook. Guess which one talks louder?

“As WHO’s second biggest funder, BMGF contributes to the suboptimal distribution of resources in WHO’s budget. The foundation’s emphasis on using vaccines to tackle infectious diseases means that it overlooks some major global health challenges.” –Kennedy & Thakrar, 2025 (BMJ paper)

The Polio Paradox: A Billion-Dollar Project for 12 Cases

So, what does a tech billionaire-turned-global-health-czar spend his money on? The answer is narrow, technical, and vaccine-centric.

A breathtaking 82% of Gates’ contributions—$4.5 billion—was earmarked for infectious diseases. Of that, a colossal $3.2 billion (58.9% of the total) was poured into polio eradication.

Now, let’s put that in perspective. In 2023, there were just 12 cases of wild polio in the entire world. That’s right. We are spending billions on a disease that exists in the statistical noise, a decimal point in global mortality.

Why? One could argue that it’s the perfect vehicle. Polio eradication is a massive, logistically complex operation that keeps the global vaccination apparatus—the infrastructure, the NGOs, the supply chains—well-funded and humming. It’s less about eradicating a virus and more about sustaining an industry.

The Ghost in the WHO Machine

The consequence of this targeted funding is a grotesquely distorted global health agenda. The priorities outlined in the WHO’s own constitution—like addressing the “broader determinants of health”—are starved of cash.

Take a look at what gets the scraps of BMGF funding:

Nutrition: 1.3%

Non-communicable diseases (Cancer, Diabetes, Heart Disease): < 1%

Strengthening Health Systems : 0.7%

Water and Sanitation: 0.2%

Mental Health: Not mentioned at all.

It appears that the WHO is no longer fighting disease; it’s managing a vaccine-focused empire with a UN logo. It’s a “public-private” NGO with a global license to steer.

The Cozy Corridors of Power

A striking revelation is how intimate this relationship has become as regards the WHO’s leadership. The study found that BMGF has even provided “Transition Support”— for example, a US $4.5 million grant in November 2006 titled ‘Transition Support for WHO Director-General Elect’.

Imagine if Pfizer directly funded a new U.S. Secretary of Health’s office setup. The outrage would be instantaneous. At the WHO, it’s just business as usual.

A Call for Sovereignty in Health

This is not just an academic debate. It’s about who decides what “health” means for 8 billion people. Is it a comprehensive state of well-being, as the WHO’s constitution states? Or is it merely the absence of specific infectious diseases, solved by specific, patentable technologies?

It is no wonder that organizations like us, World Council for Health, have repeatedly called for an exit from the WHO. We, and a growing number of critics worldwide, see an institution that has been captured, its democratic promise hollowed out by a philanthrocapitalist takeover.

The BMJ study is a stark reminder of a fundamental truth: He who pays the piper calls the tune. And right now, the tune being played in global health is composed, funded, and conducted from Seattle.

World Council for Health stands for a better way.