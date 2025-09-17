The numbers are staggering and cannot be explained by diagnostic criteria alone. In the 1970s and 80s, autism was considered rare, affecting an estimated 1 in 10,000 children. Today, the latest data from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network indicates a rate of 1 in 36 children in the United States (Maenner et al., 2023). This pattern is a global phenomenon in the industrialized world: 1 in 25 in South Korea and approximately 1 in 20 in Northern Ireland. Years ago, MIT's Dr. Stephanie Seneff made a dire prediction based on these trends: if they continued unabated, we could see one in every two boys diagnosed with autism by 2030 (Seneff et al., 2012).

We have an epidemic. The urgent, pressing question is: Why?

For decades, the official narrative has leaned heavily on “better diagnostics” and “genetic factors.” While these play a role, they are insufficient to explain the exponential, population-level increase we are witnessing. Genetics don’t change that quickly. This has left a generation of parents and a growing number of clinicians feeling that the true, preventable causes are being systematically ignored.

That silence may finally be breaking.

Share World Council for Health

A Watershed Moment: The World Council for Health and Prof. Cicero Coimbra

This past Monday, September 15th, 2025, the World Council for Health (WCH) hosted a landmark presentation that dared to address the elephant in the room. They featured renowned Brazilian neurologist and researcher Professor Cicero Coimbra, who presented a comprehensive, pathophysiological model for autism that moves far beyond genetics.

His presentation, "Pathophysiological Mechanisms in Autism: From Brain Inflammation to Therapeutic Hope" was not a simplistic blame game. It was a deep scientific dive into the mechanisms that can trigger a neuroinflammatory cascade in susceptible children.

Slide from Prof. Coimbra’s presentation

Prof. Coimbra’s model outlines a vicious cycle:

The Initial Insult: A potent environmental trigger, often coupled with an immune challenge, disrupts the immature immune and neurological systems. Gut-Brain Axis Inflammation: This trigger leads to a breakdown of the intestinal barrier ("leaky gut"), allowing undigested proteins and toxins into the bloodstream, provoking a systemic immune response (de Theije et al., 2014). Autoimmunity: The immune system, in a state of constant alarm, begins to produce autoantibodies that mistakenly attack brain tissue (Cabanlit et al., 2007). Brain Inflammation (Neuroinflammation): These attacks and the ongoing systemic inflammation lead to chronic neuroinflammation, which disrupts normal neural development and function (Theoharides et al., 2016). Fungal & Microbial Dysbiosis: Coimbra also highlighted the often-overlooked role of fungal overgrowth and broader microbial imbalance in the gut as a contributing factor to this inflammatory state.

Slides from Prof. Coimbra’s presentation

The Aluminium Question: The Unignorable Correlation

Perhaps the most alarming part of Prof. Coimbra’s presentation was his detailed correlation between the introduction and increased use of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines and the steep rise in autism spectrum disorders.

This is not a new concern, but it is one that has been persistently dismissed. Aluminium is a known neurotoxin (Shaw & Tomljenovic, 2013). Its sole purpose in vaccines is to hyper-stimulate the immune system. For a developing infant or child, this represents a significant immune challenge.

Slides from Prof. Coimbra’s presentation

Critically, over 70% of childhood vaccines contain aluminium-based adjuvants. Furthermore, independent studies have found significantly higher levels of aluminium in the brain tissue of individuals with autism compared to controls (Mold et al., 2018).

Alumimium In Brain Tissue In Autism 778KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The correlation is not proof of causation, but it is a signal that demands immediate and rigorous investigation. As Prof. Coimbra argued, the biological plausibility is strong: injecting a known neurotoxin, alongside other antigens, into a population with varying degrees of susceptibility could be the key environmental trigger that sets the aforementioned inflammatory cascade into motion. By addressing these causal agents, he has been able to reverse autism in many even desperate cases. Another strong indication sign for the validity of his findings.

His plea was urgent and unambiguous: suspend the use of aluminium-containing vaccines immediately until their safety can be definitively proven in the context of the autism epidemic.

Further information from Prof. Coimbra is available at https://wp.me/pbW3AH-1Tx

Slide from Prof. Coimbra’s presentation

Watch the presentation in full

A Crossroads for Science and Policy

Coincidentally, we are told that the current US health administration has been conducting a six-month review of the latest autism data and is set to announce its findings on the causes this very month (September 2025). The world will be watching.

Will this announcement continue to champion the old, incomplete narratives? Or will it have the courage to incorporate this emerging science of neuroinflammation, gut-brain axis disruption, and environmental toxins like aluminium?

As a parent, the desire for answers is visceral. We see our children struggling, and we know in our bones that this is not just a story of genes. As a medical doctor, the ethical duty is to "first, do no harm" and to follow the science wherever it leads, free from commercial or political influence.

This is a call to action, especially to the team around Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other advocates who have long fought for a safer vaccine schedule and transparent science, to champion Prof. Coimbra's work and push for its immediate implementation into public health recommendations.

We are not anti-vaccine. We are pro-science and pro-truth. We urgently need to prove or disprove this theory with large-scale, unbiased, longitudinal studies. We can no longer accept the status quo. The precious health of our children—of an entire generation—depends on our courage to have this long-ignored conversation and demand action.

The World Council for Health stands for a better way.

UPCOMING EVENT: Dr Andrew Wakefield - The Truth About Vaccines & Autism

21st October, 6-9.30pm

This event will be in person and also livestreamed. For details, and to book your ticket, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ebmc2

Download our Guide Autism: New Horizons

References: