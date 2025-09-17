World Council for Health

This research sounds a lot like what Dr. Moulden presented in this video Canadian physician Dr. Andrew Moulden provides clear scientific evidence to prove that every dose of vaccine given to a child or an adult produces harm.

The truth that he uncovered was rejected by the conventional medical system and the pharmaceutical industry. Nevertheless, his warning and his message to America remains as a solid legacy of the man who stood up against big pharma and their program to vaccinate every person on the Earth.

https://vimeo.com/1026007979?fl=pl&fe=vl

Dr. Moulden died unexpectedly, some say suspiciously, in November of 2013 at age 49. The video and evidence was available, to all over, 12 years ago.

Thank you! As an autistic family I tear up watching your seminars because I am sad so much research is hidden from us and has prevented us from healing. Luckily my children are still young so I have some time to heal them and hopefully my second half of life can be healthier because of all of this knowledge. I endeavour to pass it on too but there is much willful ignorance around so I chose my confidants discerningly so as not to burn out. This happened repeatedly to me during the pandemic. My gratitude is immense and I will seeking out a Coimbra Protocol doctor for my family. We are already one year into a healing path which was kickstarted with homeopathy. My children are now ready to leave their current school for autistic kids and move to a more maintstream school. We are taking those steps now and while we are like babes in the woods, we would never have got this far without the information from WCH.

