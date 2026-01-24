Happy Birthday, Wikipedia!

The digital encyclopedia that promised to put the sum of all human knowledge into every home turned 25 this month. Born from a radical vision of decentralization —written by the people, for the people, free from corporate or state control— its anniversary is a poignant moment to reflect on how far it has strayed from its founding ideals.

For a while, Wikipedia was a miracle. It demonstrated the power of collective, good-faith curation; its "neutral point of view" policy was a beacon in a complex world. But today, that beacon has dimmed under the heavy hand of new orthodoxies.

The platform, like so many media sources and “fact-checking” operations funded by opaque industry interests, has become a powerful vector for a specific kind of misinformation: that which is sanctioned by prevailing institutional narratives. Dissent is not presented and debated, but instead pathologized, smeared, deleted.

A stark case study is the treatment of the World Council for Health (WCH). Established by experienced doctors, scientists, lawyers and activists to offer science-based critiques of the global Covid-19 response, the WCH found itself not engaged with on the merits of its arguments, but defamed on its Wikipedia page. The entry dedicates minimal space to the organization’s actual work, goals, or global coalition, while disproportionately focusing on attempting to discredit it through guilt-by-association tactics.

Far from being an isolated incident, this is part of a broader, post-2020 pattern of historical revisionism on the platform. Examine the dramatic “hero-to-zero” rewrites of pages for figures like Dr. Robert Malone, whose entry explicitly downgrades his foundational role in mRNA technology and labels him a spreader of “misinformation.” Or Dr. Vernon Coleman, whose entry transformed from that of a prolific author to a “conspiracy theorist” almost overnight. These are serious digital erasures that reshape public history.

The WCH’s own attempt to provide a full, factual account of its mission and activities —which you can read on the website and in our previous article— stands in stark contrast to the shallow, dismissive skeleton that remains on Wikipedia. This discrepancy reveals the core issue: editing for true accuracy against a cemented narrative is now a Herculean, often impossible, task for those outside the platform’s inner sanctum of trusted editors. The promise of a decentralized information commons has, in many key areas, been compromised into a tool of centralized narrative control.

Share World Council for Health

But the story doesn’t end here. The very human desire for open, peer-produced knowledge that gave birth to Wikipedia is now seeking new outlets. As trust in legacy digital platforms erodes, new, purpose-built encyclopedias are emerging from the grassroots. Platforms like Vetopedia (”the free encyclopedia of dissenting voices”) are rising to fill the void, built on the principle that knowledge curation should not have a gatekeeper’s veto.

And a special mention should be given to Grokipedia, whose detailed entry on WCH is a lesson in how to do things with attention to fairness and balance. It does not shy away from the thorny areas (see the “Controversies and Debates” section). But crucially, it frames the accusations levelled at WCH as precisely that: accusations. It goes on to recount how WCH has responded to the attacks – and finishes with a section on its achievements, legacy and ongoing developments.

The World Council for Health (WCH) has contributed to the broader discourse on health sovereignty by advocating for decentralized, individual-centered health decision-making (…) sustaining efforts to empower community-driven health strategies amid evolving global challenges. These initiatives underscore a commitment to long-term resilience against what WCH describes as institutional silencing tactics, including media and regulatory pushback. –Grokipedia

When compared with the Wikipedia entry, the latter is shown up as a ludicrously crude hit piece.

Taking a broader perspective, it is worth remembering that Grokipedia is AI-generated. This leads into delicate philosophical areas regarding algorithmic versus human judgement, where the limits are, the extent to which the two can work together – and who ultimately arbitrates.

So Wikipedia’s 25th birthday raises some uncomfortable yet unavoidable questions. It asks us: Who gets to write history? Who decides what “reliable sources” are? And when a platform founded to democratize knowledge becomes a tool for silencing debate, is it still serving its purpose?

“Sicut lux se ipsam et tenebras manifestat, sic veritas norma sui et falsi est” [Just as light reveals itself and darkness, so is truth the standard for itself and for what is false]. –Baruch Spinoza, ‘Ethics’ (published 1677)

The quest for a real people’s encyclopedia is alive. It’s just increasingly happening elsewhere.

World Council for Health stands for a Better Way.

References Grokipedia. (n.d.). World Council for Health. In Grokipedia. Retrieved January 24, 2026, from https://grokipedia.com/page/World_Council_for_Health Vetopedia. (2025). Vetopedia: The free encyclopedia of dissenting voices. https://vetopedia.org/en/startpage World Council for Health. (n.d.). Wikipedia overview. https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/wikipedia/ World Council for Health. (2024, January 6). Wikipedia’s smear piece on WCH represents a badge of honour. World Council for Health Substack. https://worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/wikipedia-smear-piece-wch

Find out what really happened to the science during 2021

Disclaimer:

This article is not intended to be used in place of individual medical advice. It cannot be used to diagnose illness or access treatment. Individuals may use the materials provided by World Council for Health to complement the care provided by their qualified, trusted health professionals. All information provided by World Council for Health or in connection with its website is offered to promote consideration by individuals and their trained healthcare providers of various evidence-based prevention and treatment options. The information on this website is for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice. Errors and omissions may occur.