Mark Brody
1d

The solution to propaganda may be to preserve fora or colloquia where truth can be openly debated. As Socrates once taught, nearly any position can be challenged. Rather than trying to replace "misinformation" or "lies" with "truth", which is a losing battle, let's keep alive the idea of debate and uncertainty. After all, science is not about knowledge or truth; it is about the PURSUIT of knowledge or truth. Let's try to keep alive the pursuit, not the pretense of knowing what we don't and probably can't.

