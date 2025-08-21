This interview is not just for those experiencing symptoms associated with Long Covid or vaccine injury. If you’ve received a COVID injection, are interested in getting into the foundations of health, or just really want to get to the bottom of the snake-venom-nicotine story, this is for you.

The Snake Venom Story

Early on in the so-called pandemic, a seemingly outlandish idea began to circulate: that Covid contained snake venom and that nicotine could counteract this. Some dismissed this idea from the start, while others ran with it, taking nicotine to prevent and treat both Covid and vaccine injury.

When Professor Robyn Cosford came across this claim, she decided to investigate.

You may have come across Professor Cosford: with an honours degree in medicine and qualified naturopath, she was an early and staunch critic of the public health measures implemented during the pandemic. In 2022, she chose to retire her medical license so she could continue speaking out and is now Chair of Children’s Health Defense Australia.

Professor Robyn Cosford

As a highly experienced researcher, she knows how to take a popular idea and subject it to rigorous scientific scrutiny. And that’s exactly what she did.

Detoxing from the spike protein is essential - but is nicotine the answer?

Over 3,000 studies now demonstrate the pathological effects of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which can circulate throughout the body and damage multiple organ systems. Both COVID-19 infection and mRNA injections—which instruct cells to produce this pathogenic spike protein—lead to widespread inflammation and dysautonomia, a dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system.

Professor Robyn Cosford’s groundbreaking research has only recently been published. It explores how the spike protein disrupts the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway, a critical regulator of immunity, and examines potential therapeutic interventions, including nicotine.

Spikeotherapeutics Robyn Cosford 897KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

So, is nicotine a cure, or could it worsen the problem? And what does snake venom have to do with it?

Get the Facts in this Exclusive Conversation

In this exclusive interview, WCH Health & Science Lead, Christof Plothe, D.O., sits down with Professor Cosford to uncover:

Why smokers initially seemed protected from severe COVID—and the dark side of nicotine as a therapy.

The overestimation of the homology between spike protein and neurotoxic snake venom—and how both hijack the nervous system.

The real reason long COVID and post-vaccine syndrome ravage the autonomic nervous system—and how to restore balance.

Beyond nicotine: The most promising treatments for ‘spikeopathy’—from vagus nerve stimulation to ancient herbs.

Share