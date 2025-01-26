Christof Plothe, DO

Eleven major food manufacturers including Kraft Heinz, Mondelēz, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé are accused of engineering their ultra-processed foods (UPFs) to be downright addictive, while marketing these tasty ‘treats’ directly to our kids. Sounds like a plot twist right out of a movie, doesn't it?

The drama unfolds in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, where a brave plaintiff, Bryce Martinez, claims that his exposure to these sugary, salty foods led him to develop type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease at the tender age of 16. As his complaint states, “Due to Defendants’ conduct, Plaintiff regularly, frequently, and chronically ingested their UPF, which caused him to contract Type 2 Diabetes and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.”

The lawsuit draws comparisons to the notorious marketing tactics of ‘big tobacco’. Public health expert Carlos Monteiro, who coined the term UPF, is sounding the alarm, saying that food companies are using the same underhanded strategies to hook kids on their products. With the food industry reportedly spending a staggering $2 billion each year to market these processed foods to children, it’s hard not to raise an eyebrow.

Carlos A. Monteiro

The lawsuit, which includes Conagra Brands among the accused, alleges that these companies are not just selling food, they are selling addiction. Kraft Heinz, Coca-Cola, and others were approached for comment but have remained tight-lipped about the allegations.

A plateful of addictive substances

We’re talking about a food landscape in the U.S. where 73% of what’s on the plate is ultra-processed. This isn't just a health concern for adults; studies show that a whopping 67% of American children’s diets are made up of these foods, with many displaying signs of addiction.

Photo by Tyson

As this legal battle heats up, we might just witness a seismic shift in how these companies advertise their products. Could we see warning labels on our favorite snacks? Or maybe a complete overhaul of their marketing strategies? Only time will tell!

Stay tuned, because this is one story that's just getting started and with the changes in the US health politics that seem to be in the pipeline, we see a “better way” for the health of our children.

Sources:

https://www.ingredientsnetwork.com/kraft-heinz-mondelz-coca-cola-and-nestle-accused-news126267.html

https://www.reuters.com/legal/lawsuit-accuses-major-food-companies-marketing-addictive-food-kids-2024-12-10/

https://econotimes.com/Coca-Cola-Mondelez-Nestle-Slammed-with-Lawsuit-Over-Allegedly-Harmful-Foods-Targeting-Kids-Health-1696538

https://www.axios.com/2024/12/11/food-companies-sued-addictive-kids-marketing-lawsuit-claim

