World Council for Health

World Council for Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
9h

Very nice summary of the downside of wearables. As always, with the proponents of new technology, the upsides are always exhibited with great flourish and glittery advertising. The downsides are rarely brought forth. Yet experience has taught us (or has it?) that every technology has a downside. Such is the lesson of Prometheus. I would add two thoughts to this excellent analysis: one, who monitors the monitors? If your data is being uploaded somewhere, who ensures its security, and that those who review it (presumably A.I. and its controllers) are using it benignly and not for illicit purposes? Obviously, this is not discussed by those who want you to buy into it. Two: at what point do we become prisoners of the technology. It has been observed that cell phones are so hypnotic that it can be unclear whether we own our cell phones or whether they own us. Might the same trap exist with wearable health technology? I suspect we all know the answer to this. The bright side is that there are many people who will see through the hype and not participate. I think COVID has taught many of us who were not already skeptical of new technology to be very skeptical of sales pitches for new technology, especially one as invasive as wearables. Regrettably, there will always be some of P.T. Barnum's "suckers" who get mesmerized by the glittery sales pitches.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 World Council for Health
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture